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F1 British GP: Kimi Antonelli beats Charles Leclerc to pole position

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Here's the starting grid for F1 British GP - with a new penalty

Here is the provisional starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, with Kimi Antonelli on pole position

Fabien Gaillard
Published:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

1

Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

3

Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

George Russell
(Mercedes)

5

Isack Hadjar
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

Lando Norris
(McLaren)

7

Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)

9

Arvid Lindblad
(Racing Bulls)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

Liam Lawson
(Racing Bulls)

11

Gabriel Bortoleto
(Audi)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

Nico Hülkenberg
(Audi)

13

Oliver Bearman
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

Carlos Sainz
(Williams)

15

Pierre Gasly (+3)
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

Alexander Albon
(Williams)

17

Esteban Ocon
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

Valtteri Bottas
(Cadillac)

19

Franco Colapinto
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

Sergio Pérez
(Cadillac)

21

Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 


 

Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)
  • Pierre Gasly got a three-place penalty for impeding Lance Stroll in Q1.

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