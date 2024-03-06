Gasly sees "positive changes" at Alpine F1 despite "surprise" tech departures
Pierre Gasly says the departure of Alpine technical director Matt Harman came as a "surprise" but has faith the Formula 1 team's changes can pay off long-term.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Alpine
Alpine started the season in Bahrain with the slowest car on the grid after finishing the 2023 season in sixth place.
The Enstone squad soon realised in the simulator that its concept change for 2024 would be a sideways step at first, requiring further upgrades to regain competitiveness.
In the meantime Alpine staff turnover continues as technical director Matt Harman and Dirk de Beer both resigned from their positions.
In their place, Alpine announced a three-pronged leadership structure for its revamped technical team.
Despite the short-term pain, Gasly has faith that the changes team boss Bruno Famin is making will pay off on the long-term, although Harman's resignation came as a surprise to him.
"It's always a surprise because I've been quite close to Matt, coming inside the team, trying to understand a bit the philosophy, understand the changes, we've made on this new car;" Gasly said.
"So, obviously, it comes as a bit of a surprise. I obviously knew it slightly before.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team
Photo by: Erik Junius
"At the end of the day, I'd rather focus on my business. I'm going to drive the car fast and push the team forward and give them clear feedback. And that's where my energy goes into."
When asked if the technical staff overhaul is the right way forward, he replied: "Time will tell.
"I trust in Renault, I trust in Luca [de Meo, Renault CEO], I trust in the people in charge to bring the team forward.
"I know it's contradictory, but there is a lot of positive change going inside the team."
"In terms of operations, the processes, in the sort of mentality and self reflection we have.
"In the studies and feedback and reviews of the work we're doing, I just see that we're going more into details and we're trying to really find the last 1% out of everyone, and people are appreciative of that process. And I do see the positive change.
"Obviously, that doesn't mean we go two tenths faster on the race track right now, because the car doesn't provide us the grip we need. But then I'm pretty sure what we need to do long term is definitely [find] the direction we have to go in as a team."
Team-mate Esteban Ocon similarly hoped Famin's wealth of experience in motorsport would help drive the team forward.
"I have faith in Bruno, in the choices that he is making," he said.
"I don't have a crystal ball, but Bruno is someone that has a lot of experience winning in different categories. And that's very good and very valuable."
