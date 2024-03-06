Former Alpine F1 veteran Bell joins Aston Martin
Bob Bell has been hired by the Aston Martin Formula 1 team in a senior technical role after leaving his job at Alpine.
Bob Bell, Aston Martin Executive Director – Technical
Aston Martin
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing AMR24
Photo by: Erik Junius
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Alonso: “Always an advantage” for Aston to add experienced F1 players
Alonso: Aston Martin back to normal after exceptional Bahrain F1 qualifying
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull
Latest news
Bagnaia: New Ducati MotoGP deal “important” to focus on 2024 title defence
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso to lead first practice
Mercedes goes aggressive with rear wing tweak for Saudi Arabia
Norris full of excitement over “crazy” Qiddiya F1 track ideas
Prime
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments