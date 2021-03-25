Gasly: Emotional article "closed a chapter" on turbulent period

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
18 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
261 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Leclerc to "choose fights better" over 2021 F1 season Next / Alonso still "not 100%" on F1 return with Alpine
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly: Emotional article "closed a chapter" on turbulent period

By:

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly says an article he wrote about his recent experiences on and off track has “closed the chapter” on a turbulent period in his career.

Gasly: Emotional article "closed a chapter" on turbulent period

The Frenchman shared how he was deeply affected by the death of his close friend Anthoine Hubert in a Formula 2 crash at Spa in 2019, their shared rise through the ranks and his feelings of returning to the scene of the accident for last year's Belgian GP.

He also discussed his feelings of not being supported by Red Bull Racing and subsequent demotion to Toro Rosso in 2019, and the emotions surrounding his breakthrough victory with the renamed AlphaTauri team in the 2020 Italian GP.

Gasly collaborated with a journalist for the article on the Players' Tribune website, which he approved prior to publication.

He said that his well-received story, written during the off-season, had been the culmination of "a lot of things that I wanted to share" and that unburdening himself had been a "weight off my shoulders".

"I got a lot of feedback from many people, other athletes, journalists, fans, also from Anthoine's family," Gasly said.

"That's just what I felt and the way I wanted to express myself. At the end of the day, we're all humans, I think sometimes it's a bit forgotten in the sport and it's good to remind it.

"I did it in the off-season, so it came out now. It was something that I discussed with people from my team.

"It's obvious these are things that we discussed a lot in private, and then certain things that I think and I feel and sometimes can be misunderstood from the outside world.

Read Also:

"There were a lot of things that I wanted to share. I think everything that I've shared was quite fair. And also the emotions that I've shared were mine. And sometimes it's just easier to say things writing than talking.

"That was important to me. Now at least I feel that I've closed the chapter and I feel personally good to move forward and move on from that chapter. It's a closed page for me."

Gasly admitted that it wasn't easy to publicly express his thoughts on a period that "I will not say it is the most pleasant moment of my life" and had "really shaped me in who I am today".

"Even if it was tough, I never gave up, I always had a clear idea of what I want and what I want to achieve in this sport," he said.

"And it probably helped me in the end. So that's the good thing out of it. I feel better now. And yeah, that's a way I wanted to express myself.

"I don't want to go into more details. I think I've done most of the things and the things I wanted to share about that story."

Gasly also figures prominently in an episode of Series 3 of Drive to Survive, which covers his Monza win, which he said was "a great motivation before the season to remember such a special moment".

"I feel like really pumped up after watching it and I'm really excited to get the 2021 season going," he said.

"They say Netflix always bring you bad vibes. I guess the vision has been changed now!"

 

shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc to "choose fights better" over 2021 F1 season

Previous article

Leclerc to "choose fights better" over 2021 F1 season

Next article

Alonso still "not 100%" on F1 return with Alpine

Alonso still "not 100%" on F1 return with Alpine
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1

6h
2
Formula 1

Tsunoda explains early DRS use at Bahrain F1 test

7h
3
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

10h
4
Formula 1

Gasly: Emotional article "closed a chapter" on turbulent period

39min
5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson

2h
Latest news
Alonso still "not 100%" on F1 return with Alpine
Formula 1

Alonso still "not 100%" on F1 return with Alpine

1m
Gasly: Emotional article "closed a chapter" on turbulent period
Formula 1

Gasly: Emotional article "closed a chapter" on turbulent period

39m
Leclerc to "choose fights better" over 2021 F1 season
Formula 1

Leclerc to "choose fights better" over 2021 F1 season

1h
Russell became GPDA director to represent F1 grid's "younger half"
Formula 1

Russell became GPDA director to represent F1 grid's "younger half"

1h
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime
Formula 1

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

3h
Latest videos
McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
3h

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
22h

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars 06:11
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season 13:33
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit 01:51
Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1

Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?
Formula 1 / Analysis

Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

More from
Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri F1 in much better shape than last year - Gasly
Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri F1 in much better shape than last year - Gasly

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Gasly: I’m ready to be AlphaTauri F1 team leader in 2021
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly: I’m ready to be AlphaTauri F1 team leader in 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
3h
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021 Prime

The teammate battles that will define F1 2021

The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove Prime

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

When the pandemic pushed Formula 1 into hiatus a year ago, the driver-market cogs carried on turning behind the scenes, culminating in three drivers spending a whole season racing for teams they knew they’d be leaving and a double world champion readying himself for a dramatic comeback. STUART CODLING weighs up what's at stake

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle Prime

Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle

For the past four seasons Red Bull has come on strong in the final races – but only after starting from a low bar. This year, team principal Christian Horner tells Ben Anderson, it’s ready to come tearing out of the blocks…

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons Prime

Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons

The Schumacher name is coming back to Formula 1… Luke Smith examines whether Mick has what it takes to reach the heights his father scaled - and why the German isn't worried about comparisons with other Ferrari hotshots.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Trending Today

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1

Tsunoda explains early DRS use at Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda explains early DRS use at Bahrain F1 test

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

Gasly: Emotional article "closed a chapter" on turbulent period
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly: Emotional article "closed a chapter" on turbulent period

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson

IndyCar IMS test to simulate hybrid boost with push-to-pass
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar IMS test to simulate hybrid boost with push-to-pass

Leclerc to "choose fights better" over 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc to "choose fights better" over 2021 F1 season

Riders keen on a MotoGP version of Drive to Survive
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Riders keen on a MotoGP version of Drive to Survive

Latest news

Alonso still "not 100%" on F1 return with Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso still "not 100%" on F1 return with Alpine

Gasly: Emotional article "closed a chapter" on turbulent period
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly: Emotional article "closed a chapter" on turbulent period

Leclerc to "choose fights better" over 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc to "choose fights better" over 2021 F1 season

Russell became GPDA director to represent F1 grid's "younger half"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell became GPDA director to represent F1 grid's "younger half"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.