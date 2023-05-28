Gasly: Alpine closer to the front than any F1 race this year
Pierre Gasly believes his Alpine Formula 1 team is making good progress and is more competitive in Monaco than it has been previously this season.
Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has been under pressure since his CEO Laurent Rossi made critical comments about the Enstone outfit’s ‘amateurish' form and mistakes that have been made.
With handy timing, Esteban Ocon qualified a surprise fourth in Monaco, while Gasly had a less than perfect session but still earned a respectable seventh place.
The former was boosted one position after Charles Leclerc was handed a three-place penalty for impeding Lando Norris.
“A very good day for the team, very positive step forward compared to the first few races and they did a very good job,” said Gasly when asked about the session by Motorsport.com.
“My side [is] obviously frustrated and disappointed with Q3, because we didn’t do the lap when we had to do it. Locked too much the rear, sliding way too much on some of the entries, but at the end of the day that’s what you have in Monaco.
“We’ll work from there, but overall I’m satisfied to see we’re making progress as a team.”
Asked if the car was better in qualifying that it had been earlier in the weekend, he said: “Let’s say there were times in quali where it was better, then slightly got worse depending on the out lap, etcetera.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
“I think what I’m saying is overall we’re closer to the front than we’ve ever been so far this year, and that’s definitely positive. It means we’re getting more from the package we’ve got and that’s the most important.
“Hopefully we can build up from Miami, this is better and hopefully what we see from us in the coming races will be even better.”
Gasly said he didn’t understand why he lost performance in the latter part of qualifying.
“Just rear locked. Been struggling the whole weekend with that and fortunately Q2 we managed to get that under control and Q3 was again worse.
“I don’t really have answers for now but we’ll see. Today we still feel like it wasn’t a perfect job and then we are splitting two Mercedes, so you’ve got to look at it in an objective way and see we are making progress and work from there.”
Regarding Sunday’s race, he said: “It’s Monaco, if you tell me there are going to be 50 overtakes I’d say you’re crazy, but there is some sort of chances around the pitstop strategy depending on what you do and obviously some sort of unpredictability with safety cars.
“So we’ll have to maximise our chances and clearly a lot of points on the table for the team and we’ll try to get as many as we can.”
Related video
F1 teams will be "all over" Red Bull floor photographs - Mercedes
Alonso: High-adrenaline qualifying shows why Monaco must stay on F1 calendar
Ocon and Gasly try out NASCAR prior to Miami GP
Ocon and Gasly try out NASCAR prior to Miami GP Ocon and Gasly try out NASCAR prior to Miami GP
Alpine: Gasly gets over Australian GP crash, happy with pace
Alpine: Gasly gets over Australian GP crash, happy with pace Alpine: Gasly gets over Australian GP crash, happy with pace
The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed
The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed
Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole
Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole
The latest F1 upgrades spotted in Monaco
The latest F1 upgrades spotted in Monaco The latest F1 upgrades spotted in Monaco
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
Latest news
Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus
Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus
NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain
NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain
Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition
Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition
Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”
Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous” Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.