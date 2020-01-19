Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Formula 1
Chinese GP
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Formula 1
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
Formula 1
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
Formula 1
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Formula 1
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly felt like he was in "Hollywood movie" last year

Gasly felt like he was in "Hollywood movie" last year
By:
Co-author: Oleg Karpov
Jan 19, 2020, 11:07 AM

Pierre Gasly felt he was in a Hollywood movie at times last year as he experienced an incredible season of highs and lows in Formula 1.

Along with the joy of his maiden podium finish in the Brazilian Grand Prix, Gasly suffered some dark days as well in 2019 after being dropped mid season by Red Bull and then losing close friend Anthoine Hubert.

Reflecting on events, Gasly said there was a sense of things not feeling real at times, such were the extremes that he endured.

“It’s been almost like a Hollywood movie,” Gasly told Motorsport.com. “I would not even imagine it's real, like all the stuff that happened, how it started, when it started and the things that happened during the first six months.

“Then after the swap, the way I got back into the [Toro Rosso] team, it just did not feel real. Like so many moments over the year it has been: 'This can't be happening. It can’t be real.' ”

Gasly is clear that the worst moment for him was when Hubert was killed in an F2 crash over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend – which came at the same time as he faced demotion to Toro Rosso.

“It was such a rollercoaster year,” he explained. “I went through every kind of emotion. One of the saddest moments in my life was in Spa when Anthoine passed away and already I was in a difficult weekend going back to Toro Rosso.

“And then there was Brazil which was probably the best moment in my life and also in my career.

“I had so many up and down feelings through the year and yeah, it was great after all these different emotions, all these different times, that I really kept myself working and pushing. I knew that 'okay, keep pushing and at some point things are going to fall in the right order.' ”

Although Gasly’s podium finish in Brazil silenced the doubters about his potential in F1, he says that the result did not actually change much for him.

“It's good to see when the work pays off, so it was was nice,” he said. “After I came back here [to Toro Rosso], one more podium or one less, it doesn't change the person I am.

“I am still the same. I'm still working the same and approaching things the same way. But it's just nice to show that even after all these difficult times, I always keep working until I reach the performance I want.”

Series Formula 1
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

