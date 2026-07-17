Franco Colapinto "much more" nervous for World Cup final than F1 Belgian GP
Franco Colapinto admits he will be more nervous watching Argentina face Spain in the World Cup final than racing in the Belgian Grand Prix
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Franco Colapinto has revealed he will be significantly more nervous watching Argentina in the World Cup final than competing in his own race at the Belgian Grand Prix, following his nation's emotional semi-final victory over England.
After the Argentine driver arrived at the Formula 1 paddock wearing a Lionel Messi football shirt on Thursday, he was met with many questions about the upcoming final.
"We hadn't played England for a very long time and we're just really happy that we took the win. Happy for the team, happy for Messi. Very proud of my country," the Alpine driver told Motorsport.com and other media.
"They have been giving their all, and the way that they represent us and show how Argentinian they are is really impressive to see. Yesterday was a match full of emotions. I'm extremely happy to be Argentinian. I'm very proud of them. I'm proud of them for not giving up.
"This is the kind of match that really shows why Argentina is one of the biggest teams in the history of football. It's the same as the match of 1986. It is in the important matches that you show what you are made of and why we are ahead of teams like England and other countries. Very happy to be Argentinian. And of course, they have done an amazing job and an amazing World Cup.
"They had really tricky situations and really tricky moments when they were not playing so well. But they didn't give up. Until it's over, it is not over."
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Looking ahead to Sunday's final, in which Argentina will face Spain, the driver confessed that he will be more nervous for the World Cup final than he will be for the Belgian Grand Prix.
"It will be tricky. I'm definitely going to be much more nervous about the match than the race," he said, before adding: "I feel that it's a match to be proud of, Argentina and Spain are in the final. Two Latino countries. Just leaving out France and England. It's the best final we could ask for. So happy."
Colapinto heads into the Belgian Grand Prix 13th in the drivers' championship with 18 points.
Photos from Belgian GP - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
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