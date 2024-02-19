All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1

FIA issues statement on Red Bull F1 team's Horner investigation

The FIA has followed the Formula 1 organisation in making its first public acknowledgement of the investigation into alleged misconduct by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Upd:
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Content Pool

The sport's governing body didn't reference the specifics of the matter but made it clear that it is committed to the "highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport."

The statement comes two weeks after news of an internal investigation first became public via the media.

The initial stories revealed that Horner was the subject of an investigation by Austrian parent company Red Bull GMbH following unspecified allegations of misconduct from a female employee, with the team principal denying any wrongdoing.

The investigation was focussed on an interview conducted on behalf of Red Bull by an independent barrister on February 9. Horner subsequently appeared at the launch of the new RB20 in Milton Keynes on February 15.

The day after the launch further media speculation about the nature of the allegations shone a new spotlight on the matter, which subsequently triggered the responses from the sport's two major stakeholders.

In a statement given to Motorsport.com on Monday, the FIA said: "In relation to the independent investigation currently being undertaken by Red Bull GMbH, the FIA reiterates that until such time as the investigation has concluded and the outcome is known, we will not be commenting further.

"The FIA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport."

The FIA's position is also enshrined in Article 12.2.1f of the International Sporting Code, which cites as a potential offence "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA."

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, talk in the pit lane

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, talk in the pit lane

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As previously reported on Sunday evening, F1 issued its first comment on the matter, suggesting that it wants to see an early resolution.

"We have noted that Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing," it said in a statement.

"We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process and we will not comment further at this time."

F1's statement had in turn followed earlier comments from Ford, the company that is working with Red Bull Powertrains to create a new engine for the Red Bull and RB teams in 2026.

In what was the first comment from a Red Bull partner on the matter global head of Ford Performance Motorsport Mark Rushbrook said that the manufacturer was monitoring the situation.

"As a family company, and a company that holds itself to very high standards of behaviour and integrity, we do expect the same from our partners," Rushbrook told AP.

"It appears to us, and what we've been told, was that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously. And of course, they're worried about their brand, as well.

"And that's why they've got an independent investigation and until we see what truth comes out of that, it's too early for us to comment on it all."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Norris already worked on reducing errors as F1 field tightens
Next article Red Bull "brave" to change F1 car concept for 2024, says Perez

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Haas to take different approach to Bahrain F1 test

Haas to take different approach to Bahrain F1 test

Formula 1

Haas to take different approach to Bahrain F1 test Haas to take different approach to Bahrain F1 test

Will the 2025 F1 driver silly season see “chaos”?

Will the 2025 F1 driver silly season see “chaos”?

Formula 1

Will the 2025 F1 driver silly season see “chaos”? Will the 2025 F1 driver silly season see “chaos”?

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Latest news

Marquez will face “a big frustration” if he targets Ducati MotoGP wins right now

Marquez will face “a big frustration” if he targets Ducati MotoGP wins right now

MGP MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

Marquez will face “a big frustration” if he targets Ducati MotoGP wins right now Marquez will face “a big frustration” if he targets Ducati MotoGP wins right now

Lundqvist continues offseason education with F3 running in France

Lundqvist continues offseason education with F3 running in France

Indy IndyCar

Lundqvist continues offseason education with F3 running in France Lundqvist continues offseason education with F3 running in France

Ilott replacing Malukas for Arrow McLaren in upcoming hybrid test at Homestead

Ilott replacing Malukas for Arrow McLaren in upcoming hybrid test at Homestead

Indy IndyCar

Ilott replacing Malukas for Arrow McLaren in upcoming hybrid test at Homestead Ilott replacing Malukas for Arrow McLaren in upcoming hybrid test at Homestead

Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener

Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener

Prime

Discover prime content
Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Karun Chandhok

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024 Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch
By Alex Kalinauckas

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch
By Jake Boxall-Legge

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
By Alex Kalinauckas

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global