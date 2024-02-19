FIA issues statement on Red Bull F1 team's Horner investigation

The sport's governing body didn't reference the specifics of the matter but made it clear that it is committed to the "highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport."

The statement comes two weeks after news of an internal investigation first became public via the media.

The initial stories revealed that Horner was the subject of an investigation by Austrian parent company Red Bull GMbH following unspecified allegations of misconduct from a female employee, with the team principal denying any wrongdoing.

The investigation was focussed on an interview conducted on behalf of Red Bull by an independent barrister on February 9. Horner subsequently appeared at the launch of the new RB20 in Milton Keynes on February 15.

The day after the launch further media speculation about the nature of the allegations shone a new spotlight on the matter, which subsequently triggered the responses from the sport's two major stakeholders.

In a statement given to Motorsport.com on Monday, the FIA said: "In relation to the independent investigation currently being undertaken by Red Bull GMbH, the FIA reiterates that until such time as the investigation has concluded and the outcome is known, we will not be commenting further.

"The FIA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport."

The FIA's position is also enshrined in Article 12.2.1f of the International Sporting Code, which cites as a potential offence "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA."

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, talk in the pit lane Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As previously reported on Sunday evening, F1 issued its first comment on the matter, suggesting that it wants to see an early resolution.

"We have noted that Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing," it said in a statement.

"We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process and we will not comment further at this time."

F1's statement had in turn followed earlier comments from Ford, the company that is working with Red Bull Powertrains to create a new engine for the Red Bull and RB teams in 2026.

In what was the first comment from a Red Bull partner on the matter global head of Ford Performance Motorsport Mark Rushbrook said that the manufacturer was monitoring the situation.

"As a family company, and a company that holds itself to very high standards of behaviour and integrity, we do expect the same from our partners," Rushbrook told AP.

"It appears to us, and what we've been told, was that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously. And of course, they're worried about their brand, as well.

"And that's why they've got an independent investigation and until we see what truth comes out of that, it's too early for us to comment on it all."