Subscribe
Previous / Alpine CEO Rossi moved aside, replaced by Krief Next / Hamilton: De Vries F1 sacking "how Red Bull works"
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls

The FIA has insisted that Formula 1’s rules processes must be followed to the letter, amid a wave of recent high-profile calls for change.

Jonathan Noble
By:
The Medical Car at the back of the grid for the start

There has been increased scrutiny in recent weeks on the FIA's structures and regulations that F1 operates under.

This has included scepticism over potential new team entrants, unease over some of the aspects of the planned 2026 regulations and opinions on future engine regulations surrounding the move to fully sustainable fuels.

Furthermore, this week F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said it was his view that any cost cap breaches should be treated with sporting sanctions rather than financial penalties.

"I would like the penalty to be sporting in case of infringement, it is something we asked for very clearly," Domenicali told Motorsport.com.

"There are three regulations to be respected: sporting, technical and financial. Any infractions must be punished with sporting measures. You can't go in other directions."

But, just as the FIA is not allowed to get involved in commercial matters in F1 under anti-cartel legislation, it holds the position as the authority on regulatory matters.

So, in the wake of these recent remarks suggesting change, the FIA issued a statement on Thursday declaring that it would not break procedure when it came to potential changes in the future, be they related to regulations or sanctions.

The statement said: "The FIA notes that comments regarding changes to the framing of current and future Formula 1 regulations have recently appeared in the media.

"The FIA stresses that while it welcomes opinions from stakeholders, the regulatory powers over all FIA championships - including the FIA Formula 1 world championship - are vested in the FIA.

"Any technical, sporting or financial sanctions and/or amendments to such regulations will follow due process."

FIA flag

FIA flag

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The governance of F1 is laid down in the Concorde Agreement, where a strict protocol is in place for any revisions to be made to grand prix racing's regulations.

Rule changes first need to be discussed and approved at the F1 Commission, which is made up of teams, the FIA and FOM (Formula One Management).

Changes to the sporting or technical regulations for the following season made before the end of April can be approved by a simple majority of five teams voting in favour, along with the FIA and FOM.

Revisions for the current season or the following campaign, if made after April, require a super majority of eight teams as well as the support of the FIA and FOM.

In terms of the financial regulations, a simple majority is needed for votes that are taken prior to the end of September of the preceding year the regulation comes into force. If the change comes after the end of September, then it requires the supermajority.

Once the F1 Commission has approved any rule changes, then these still need to be ratified by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council before becoming official in the regulations.

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine CEO Rossi moved aside, replaced by Krief

Hamilton: De Vries F1 sacking "how Red Bull works"
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull makes five key changes for F1’s Hungarian GP

Red Bull makes five key changes for F1’s Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Red Bull makes five key changes for F1’s Hungarian GP Red Bull makes five key changes for F1’s Hungarian GP

Hamilton: 'Mind-blowing' vortices show why Mercedes F1 recovery won't be quick

Hamilton: 'Mind-blowing' vortices show why Mercedes F1 recovery won't be quick

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hamilton: 'Mind-blowing' vortices show why Mercedes F1 recovery won't be quick Hamilton: 'Mind-blowing' vortices show why Mercedes F1 recovery won't be quick

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Latest news

What’s changed with Red Bull’s new F1 sidepods

What’s changed with Red Bull’s new F1 sidepods

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

What’s changed with Red Bull’s new F1 sidepods What’s changed with Red Bull’s new F1 sidepods

F1 live: Hungarian GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Hungarian GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 live: Hungarian GP practice as it happens F1 live: Hungarian GP practice as it happens

Lappi avoids penalty after WRC Rally Estonia startline confusion

Lappi avoids penalty after WRC Rally Estonia startline confusion

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

Lappi avoids penalty after WRC Rally Estonia startline confusion Lappi avoids penalty after WRC Rally Estonia startline confusion

Why drivers aren’t convinced by F1’s qualifying tyre experiment

Why drivers aren’t convinced by F1’s qualifying tyre experiment

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Why drivers aren’t convinced by F1’s qualifying tyre experiment Why drivers aren’t convinced by F1’s qualifying tyre experiment

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinuackas

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe