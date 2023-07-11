Subscribe
Previous / Hulkenberg: Alarm bells ring after another Haas F1 power unit failure Next / Verstappen: Ricciardo impressing after "reset" ahead of F1 test return
Formula 1 / British GP News

Ferrari’s “scared” mindset hampered British GP F1 hopes

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur says that the Maranello outfit’s British GP was compromised by a conservative approach to tyre usage, with the team a “bit scared” about degradation.

Adam Cooper
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified fourth and fifth, but in Sunday’s race they tumbled down to ninth and 10th, not helped by the fact that both stopped before a safety car intervention that gave rivals a helping hand in the form of cheap stops.

However, Vasseur says that the other key issue was that the team didn’t get enough information on tyre degradation on Friday, when Charles Leclerc lost the whole of FP2 to a mechanical issue.

As a result the engineers overestimated the impact of degradation with the new Pirelli construction, which was introduced at Silverstone. 

The team suffered badly with degradation earlier in the season, and it's one of the characteristics of the car that it has been working hard to address.

"Starting from P4, P5 we had the feeling after the quali that we could have done a much better job than this,” said Vasseur when asked by Motorsport.com for his verdict on the race. “We can't be happy finishing P9, P10.

“But now we need to have a deep look on the weekend, not just on the race. I think we didn't do the long stint on Friday, only the soft compound, and Charles was struck in the garage. And we were a bit scared with the deg.

“Probably somewhere in our mind we had the first races of the season, where today [Sunday] we were far too conservative on the tyre management, and we didn't push enough.

“Then we were a bit unlucky with the safety car. This is not in our hands, and we don't have to think about this, we have to think about what we can manage. And honestly, I think that we could have pushed much more."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, in the pits

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, in the pits

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Regarding Leclerc’s relatively early stop on lap 18, Vasseur said: "We were fighting with Russell, and we were thinking that he will pit, and we will have to fight with Russell [again]. 

"For sure now after the race, it's quite easy to say that we will have to extend and to push more on the tyres.

“But I think where we lost the most is not at the stage of the race, it's that when we put the hard with Charles, I think we did something like 10 or 12 laps before the safety car and he had zero deg and he could have pushed much more.

“It was a misunderstanding on the deg. This is coming from Friday, and it's not coming from the race today [Sunday]."

Vasseur acknowledged that one of the aims of recent updates was to address degradation.

"It's difficult to say when you're finishing nine and 10 that we did a good job,” he said. 

“But overall, I think that it's true that we had much less deg, that was our main issue at the beginning of the season. And it was not the case today.

“Perhaps we had a lack of pace compared to the Mercedes, but not the deg. And the pace, perhaps the car is a bit unstable with the wind. We knew before that Silverstone could be a difficult one for us.

"The wind was extreme and today, it was the same as Miami, but the performance was much better than Miami. Because I think we are focused on this into the development.

“For sure the car was unstable, I don't know if it was more unstable than the others. Looks like we struggled a lot, perhaps a bit more than some others when we are into the train. But it's still a characteristic of the car.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hulkenberg: Alarm bells ring after another Haas F1 power unit failure

Verstappen: Ricciardo impressing after "reset" ahead of F1 test return
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience

Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience

Formula 1

Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience

Renault doesn’t back push to tweak 2026 F1 power unit rules

Renault doesn’t back push to tweak 2026 F1 power unit rules

Formula 1

Renault doesn’t back push to tweak 2026 F1 power unit rules Renault doesn’t back push to tweak 2026 F1 power unit rules

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Russell: Leclerc was borderline with “questionable” British GP defending

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with “questionable” British GP defending

Formula 1
British GP

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with “questionable” British GP defending Russell: Leclerc was borderline with “questionable” British GP defending

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

WEC
Monza

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Latest news

Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1

Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1

F1 Formula 1

Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1 Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick

Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
New Hampshire

Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

MGP MotoGP

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe