Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel Next / Why Red Bull and Ferrari are eying key set-up changes for Singapore GP
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Ferrari wants "maximum penalties" for F1 cost cap rule breaches

Ferrari has urged the FIA to impose "maximum penalties" on any Formula 1 team that is found to have breached the sport’s cost cap rules.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ferrari wants "maximum penalties" for F1 cost cap rule breaches
Listen to this article

F1 teams are bracing themselves for an FIA announcement next Wednesday that will confirm which teams were under last year’s circa $145 million limit and which outfits went over.

The paddock at Singapore has been awash with speculation that two teams have been found to have exceeded the cap, amid suggestions one is a minor procedural breach and the other is a bigger material breach.

Fingers have been pointed at Aston Martin and Red Bull, but both teams have moved to play the situation down.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Sky F1 on Friday that at the time of his squad submitting its accounts it was below the cap.

However, subsequent clarifications from the FIA about areas that should and should not be included in the cost cap are understood to be central to suggestions that the squad may have been tipped over.

Late on Friday night, the FIA issued a statement insisting that its assessment of the cost cap situation was ongoing and it was too early to talk about rule breaches.

“The FIA notes significant and unsubstantiated speculation and conjecture in relation to this matter, and reiterates that the assessment is ongoing and due process will be followed without consideration to any external discussion," it said.

But while official confirmation of the situation will not come for a few days, Ferrari has urged the governing body to be especially firm, and totally open, in how it deals with the matter.

Laurent Mekies, Ferrari’s race director, told Sky Italia: “It’s now no secret that two teams broke the 2021 budget cap regulations, one by a significant amount, the other less so.

“We regard this as something very serious and we expect the FIA to manage the situation in exemplary fashion.

“We trust the FIA 100 percent. They have taken a very strong position in recent weeks and months on other issues.

“Therefore we expect that, for such a serious matter, there will be complete transparency and maximum penalties to ensure we are all racing within the same rules, because their impact on car performance is huge.”

Laurent Mekies, Racing Director, Ferrari, in the team principals Press Conference

Laurent Mekies, Racing Director, Ferrari, in the team principals Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

Mekies said that beyond the significance of judgements on the individual case, how the process played out from here was vital in helping teams understand the limits of the cost cap.

“Putting penalties to one side, the important aspect is that the FIA can establish that there has been an overspend,” he said.

“Once that has been done, at least then we have confirmation that these are the rules that everyone must abide by. After that, the subject of penalties can be discussed in light of the effect of the overspend in 2021, in 2022 and what it will be in 2023, because obviously, at the current time and the point in this season in which we find ourselves, there is also an effect on next season.

“But as I mentioned, the most important thing, for which we expect the maximum severity and maximum transparency, is that the overspend is confirmed, as are the rules under which we must all race.”

Should Red Bull be found guilty of a material breach of the rules last year, then there are a range of options open to FIA as sanction – which includes fines, points deducations and goes as far as exclusion from the championship.

But with the end of the 2021 season having already been marred in controversy, it is unthinkable that the FIA would go as far as changing the results of last season’s title chase.

However, Mekies said that while such a move would be hard for many fans to accept, he said of utmost important was that teams fully respected the rules.

Asked about the implications of the breach on last year’s championship, and how it could influence both this year and next season’s campaigns, Mekies said: “We understand that it could be a problem for Formula 1 fans to have to reconsider past results.

“However, it is so very important for us to be sure that the rules are respected and are genuine rules and that if they are broken, then real penalties must be applied. [And] if not retrospectively for past infringements, then at least for the future.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Previous article

F1 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Next article

Why Red Bull and Ferrari are eying key set-up changes for Singapore GP

Why Red Bull and Ferrari are eying key set-up changes for Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes summoned over inaccurate F1 scrutineering form Singapore GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes summoned over inaccurate F1 scrutineering form

Hamilton summoned over potential F1 jewellery ban breach Singapore GP
Formula 1

Hamilton summoned over potential F1 jewellery ban breach

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime
Formula 1

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Why Red Bull and Ferrari are eying key set-up changes for Singapore GP Singapore GP
Formula 1

Why Red Bull and Ferrari are eying key set-up changes for Singapore GP

Vettel was "never really close" to Red Bull F1 return after Ferrari exit
Formula 1

Vettel was "never really close" to Red Bull F1 return after Ferrari exit

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Prime
Formula 1

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix, the 17th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship, during a thrilling qualifying session.

Verstappen: I should be allowed to criticise Red Bull for F1 mistakes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: I should be allowed to criticise Red Bull for F1 mistakes

Max Verstappen says he should be allowed to criticise his Red Bull Formula 1 team if it helps them achieve perfection.

Leclerc explains mistakes which he feared cost Singapore GP F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc explains mistakes which he feared cost Singapore GP F1 pole

Charles Leclerc feared he had thrown away Singapore Grand Prix pole position with mistakes on his final lap in Formula 1 qualifying in a nervous end to the session.

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined

Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty for wearing his nose piercing during Formula 1 track action in Singapore, but Mercedes has been fined €25,000 over filing an inaccurate self-scrutineering form.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Prime

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains Ben Edwards, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car.

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Prime

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Prime

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded Maurce Hamilton of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.