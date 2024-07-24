Ferrari to unveil revamped technical structure after F1 summer break

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Fred Vasseur says the squad will announce a revamped technical organisation after the summer break, but insists technical director Enrico Cardile leaving to Aston Martin is "not a drama".

After weeks of speculation, it was announced earlier this month that Cardile, who was responsible for Ferrari's F1 chassis programme, would leave the Scuderia to join Aston Martin as F1 chief technical officer.

With no direct replacement lined up yet, that meant team boss Vasseur has had to take over Cardile's responsibilities at Maranello on an interim basis.

Meanwhile, the Frenchman says he is putting together a rejigged technical structure to lead the team forward, which will be announced after F1's August shutdown.

“I can announce that after the summer break we will announce the new organisation," Vasseur said.

"For us it is not a drama. At the end of the day, we have a group of more than 200 people working on this [project], or 300 people working on the other one. It's not one person.

"I always push to explain that individuals are less important than the group. It's true when you are recruiting someone and it's true when you are losing someone."

Enrico Cardile, Head of Chassis, Ferrari, in the Team Principals Press Conference Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Cardile's exit comes as Ferrari's progress over the past 12 months has hit a snag, with the team having to cure a high-speed bouncing problem introduced by its Barcelona floor update.

With the differences between top teams getting ever smaller, Ferrari has paid a heavy price for not taking the step forward it envisaged, having been outscored by McLaren and Mercedes since Barcelona, as its British rivals have taken the fight to Red Bull.

But Vasseur insists the team's progress since its lacklustre 2023 campaign shows it has strength in depth.

"We showed that we worked as a team in a tough moment," Vasseur explained. "Again, I don't want to pay attention to a single event, but in 12 months we closed two-thirds of the gap with the winner.

"It's thanks to the job done at the factory also. It means that I have a huge trust in them.

"For sure we have to continue and I'm not happy with the result, there's no misunderstanding [that].

"I'm not happy to be 20 seconds behind someone, but last year we finished 65 seconds behind someone."