Former Ferrari F1 technical director Cardile to join Aston Martin in 2025

Aston Martin has announced that Ferrari's former chassis technical director Enrico Cardile will join it next year as its F1 chief technical officer.

Just 24 hours after Ferrari finally confirmed that Cardile was leaving, with it reported over the British Grand Prix that Aston Martin had secured his services, the timing of his move and his new role has now been revealed.

Cardile now looks set to undertake a period of gardening leave prior to taking up his new position in 2025 to help push the Aston Martin project on.

Speaking about his new opportunity, Cardile said: "I'm looking forward to joining Aston Martin Aramco. The ambition and desire are clear, and it is a unique opportunity to be part of that journey. This is a personal and professional challenge and I look forward to working with the team to bring success to this iconic brand."

Cardile's arrival comes a week after Aston Martin announced that former Mercedes F1 engine chief Andy Cowell would be joining the operation as its Group CEO.

The Silverstone-based outfit is also favourite to secure the services of Red Bull's Adrian Newey, who is currently weighing up his future as he faces a likely decision over the summer break.

Aston Martin's executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said that Cardile's arrival was good news for the squad, as he promised the Italian everything he needed to get the job done.

"I would like to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin Aramco as we look to reinforce the technical leadership team ahead of significant regulation changes in 2026," he said.

"I am thrilled that we continue to attract world-class talent to our team. Enrico shares my motivation to be successful in F1 and will have all the resources available to him to realise that ambition.

"Together with Andy Cowell joining as Group CEO in October and our existing leaders we are creating a formidable team."

Team principal Mike Krack suggested that Cardile's input into the technical structure at the team would be invaluable.

"Enrico has nearly 20 years of experience at Ferrari and will offer a fresh perspective to our technical strategy," he said.

"This is a key appointment for the team as we build towards the new 2026 regulations – an important next step on our journey."