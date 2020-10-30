Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022

shares
comments
Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022
By:
Co-author: Giacomo Rauli

Ferrari has made clear it is 'firmly against' the idea of a Formula 1 engine freeze from the start of 2022, despite Red Bull pushing for the plan.

In the wake of Honda's decision to exit F1 at the end of next year, Red Bull has indicated that its preferred option is not to look elsewhere for a replacement power unit.

Instead, it wants to do a deal with Honda where it takes over its engine programme and facilities, potentially in partnership with someone else, and then run the power units itself until new rules come in to play by 2026 at the latest.

However, for Red Bull to able to take on the engine programme, the team wants a complete freeze on development – as it cannot afford the huge expense of improving its performance against the might of manufacturers like Mercedes and Ferrari.

A change to the F1 rules to freeze engine development from 2022 would require support from rival teams, and especially Ferrari, which retains a technical veto over rules as part of the new F1 Concorde Agreement.

Although Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto drew short of committing the Italian team to any decision on the freeze last week, company CEO Louis Camilleri has emphatically ruled out any support for the plan.

He believes that with the FIA pushing for a greater use of biofuels over the next few years, it will be impossible not to allow engine development to take place.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, he declared: "We are firmly against freezing power units as it is against the spirit of F1.

"I think it is important to emphasise that the current rules already provide for freezing in 2023. Plus, F1 has ambitious goals in terms of sustainability.

"Already from 2022, the regulations provide for the introduction of a fuel with a 10 percent ethanol content, but the FIA wants to reach 100 per cent as soon as possible: ideally the following year.

"This inevitably involves the development of some engine components. It is a very complicated subject, and we are actively talking about it with all the parties involved."

While some believe that Honda's decision to exit F1 is a warning sign that the sport needs to change direction with its power units or risk other manufacturers walking away, Camilleri is not so convinced.

He added: "I do not believe that it will happen, but it will accelerate the need to define the main characteristics of the power unit of the future.

"We, and by this I mean the FIA, Liberty Media and the engine manufacturers, must properly balance their respective goals, sometimes conflicting, in terms of innovation, environmental sustainability and cost.

"The latter factor has all too often been ignored, creating a danger for everyone. We must also ensure that the supply and development of an engine is an economically attractive business."

F1 teams met earlier this week to begin discussions on what F1's engine rules should look like in the long term, as they edge towards a cheaper and less technically complex hybrid concept.

Related video

Russell exit would show how "cruel" F1 can be - Ocon

Previous article

Russell exit would show how "cruel" F1 can be - Ocon

Next article

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Binotto rehearsed Vettel split phone call three times
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto rehearsed Vettel split phone call three times

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022

Alonso gets another Renault F1 test outing in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso gets another Renault F1 test outing in Bahrain

Russell exit would show how "cruel" F1 can be - Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell exit would show how "cruel" F1 can be - Ocon

Porsche will not modify 911 GT3 for DTM's new rules
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Porsche will not modify 911 GT3 for DTM's new rules

Raikkonen, Giovinazzi to stay at Alfa Romeo in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen, Giovinazzi to stay at Alfa Romeo in 2021

FIA: Changing penalty points system mid-year "bad governance"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA: Changing penalty points system mid-year "bad governance"

Latest news

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022

Russell exit would show how "cruel" F1 can be - Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell exit would show how "cruel" F1 can be - Ocon

FIA: Changing penalty points system mid-year "bad governance"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA: Changing penalty points system mid-year "bad governance"

Trending

1
Formula 1

Binotto rehearsed Vettel split phone call three times

2h
2
Formula 1

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future

27m
3
Formula 1

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022

35m
4
Formula 1

Alonso gets another Renault F1 test outing in Bahrain

5
Formula 1

Russell exit would show how "cruel" F1 can be - Ocon

1h

Latest news

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future
Formula 1

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022
Formula 1

Ferrari "firmly against" F1 engine freeze for 2022

Russell exit would show how "cruel" F1 can be - Ocon
Formula 1

Russell exit would show how "cruel" F1 can be - Ocon

FIA: Changing penalty points system mid-year "bad governance"
Formula 1

FIA: Changing penalty points system mid-year "bad governance"

Binotto rehearsed Vettel split phone call three times
Formula 1

Binotto rehearsed Vettel split phone call three times

Latest videos

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit 06:56
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 05:33
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021 07:22
Formula 1

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief 19:08
Formula 1

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief

Diversity and Inclusivity in Motorsport with F1 Marshal, Kalie 07:27
Formula 1

Diversity and Inclusivity in Motorsport with F1 Marshal, Kalie

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.