Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Results

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 12th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, to set a new record for consecutive race wins for Red Bull.

Charles Bradley
By:

Verstappen made a better start than poleman Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who lost further spots to both McLarens of Oscar Piastri, who profited from hugging the inside of Turn 1, and Lando Norris, who drove around the outside of him at Turn 2.

Norris undercut Piastri for second place at the first round of pitstops, and clung on to the runner-up spot despite a charging drive from the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, who finished third.

2023 F1 Hungarian GP results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 70 -     2 26   Red Bull Red Bull
2 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 70 +33.731 33.731   2 18   McLaren Mercedes
3 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 70 +37.603 3.872   2 15   Red Bull Red Bull
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 70 +39.134 1.531   2 12   Mercedes Mercedes
5 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 70 +1'02.572 23.438   2 10   McLaren Mercedes
6 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 70 +1'05.825 3.253   2 8   Mercedes Mercedes
7 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 70 +1'10.317 4.492   2 6   Ferrari Ferrari
8 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 70 +1'11.073 0.756   2 4   Ferrari Ferrari
9 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 70 +1'15.709 4.636   2 2   Aston Martin Mercedes
10 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 69 1 lap     2 1   Aston Martin Mercedes
11 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 69 1 lap     2     Williams Mercedes
12 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 69 1 lap     2     Alfa Romeo Ferrari
13 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 69 1 lap     2     AlphaTauri Red Bull
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 69 1 lap     2     Haas Ferrari
15 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 69 1 lap     2     AlphaTauri Red Bull
16 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 69 1 lap     2     Alfa Romeo Ferrari
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 69 1 lap     2     Haas Ferrari
dnf United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 67       3   Retirement Williams Mercedes
dnf France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 2       1   Collision Alpine Renault
dnf France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 1       1   Collision Alpine Renault
How the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP unfolded

Hamilton and Verstappen shared the front row for the first time since the infamous Abu Dhabi GP of 2021. But Hamilton couldn’t hold his hard-earned pole position advantage on the run to Turn 1, as Verstappen eased his way down the inside at Turn 1.

Hamilton, forced wide by Verstappen, lost a further spot to Piastri straight away and then Norris demoted him further at Turn 2. Hamilton fell to fourth, ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and a fast-starting Carlos Sainz, who started from 11th on soft tyres unlike the majority on mediums.

A first-corner clash was sparked by Zhou Guanyu who, after making a terrible start in his Alfa Romeo, punted Daniel Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri into Esteban Ocon, who clattered into Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly. Ocon and Gasly were both forced out with suspension damage, the second double DNF for Alpine on the trot.

The race settled down with Verstappen romping away to a big lead over Piastri. Perez – who started from ninth on hards – gained a spot from the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso at the start of lap eight. Sainz was the first of the top six to stop on lap 16, switching his softs for hards, with Hamilton pitting from fourth a lap later.

Leclerc suffered a slow stop when the left-rear wheelgun failed, rejoining 11th behind Sainz and Lance Stroll (Aston, who’d also stopped earlier). Leclerc soon battled past Stroll at Turn 2 on lap 20.

Significantly, Piastri stopped a lap after Norris and lost his second position to his team-mate when he rejoined, as Lando used the undercut and swooped around the outside of him at Turn 1.

Verstappen ran until lap 24 before pitting, by far the longest-running of the medium starters, retaining his lead from Perez, who was running an alternate strategy. Perez pitted soon after, rejoining between the Ferraris, while Mercedes allowed Hamilton past Russell for fourth as they were running alternate strategies.

Perez caught and bullied his way past Sainz at Turn 1 on lap 27, and then passed Russell at Turn 2 a tour later. Perez caught Hamilton just after half distance, but he put up such a good fight that Red Bull resorted to strategy to undercut past him. Piastri also pitted at this point from third, but suffered a slow stop, losing a second to Perez.

Norris made his final stop on lap 45, rejoining 7s ahead of the Piastri/Perez duel for the final spot on the podium. Perez passed Piastri through Turns 1 and 2 a couple of laps later, and then set off after Norris, who was 8s up the road.

Hamilton pitted from second with 20 laps to go, rejoining in fifth. Verstappen was again last to stop, going back to medium tyres to ensure his extra point for fastest lap.

Verstappen reeled off his seventh win of the season, 33s ahead of Norris – who chastised backmarkers for getting in his way but held on to second place. Perez charged to a solid third, while Hamilton passed Piastri for fourth with 13 laps remaining and closed right up to Perez at the end of the race.

Sixth-placed-on-the-road Leclerc received a 5s penalty for speeding in the pits during his final stop, and coupled with George Russell (Mercedes) passing Sainz on track for seventh with five laps to go, Russell took sixth position instead from 18th on the grid after his qualifying disaster.

The Aston Martins of Alonso and Stroll claimed the final points, behind the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz.

2023 F1 Hungarian GP fastest laps

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Lap Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 53 1'20.504   195.910
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 54 +1.097 1.097 193.277
3 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 48 +1.654 0.557 191.966
4 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 50 +1.674 0.020 191.919
5 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 53 +1.791 0.117 191.647
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 50 +1.965 0.174 191.242
7 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 54 +2.080 0.115 190.976
8 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 45 +2.232 0.152 190.625
9 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 51 +2.241 0.009 190.604
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 68 +2.765 0.524 189.405
11 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 54 +2.921 0.156 189.051
12 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 36 +2.992 0.071 188.890
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 42 +3.069 0.077 188.716
14 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 42 +3.147 0.078 188.540
15 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 12 +3.239 0.092 188.333
16 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 54 +3.360 0.121 188.061
17 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 67 +3.430 0.070 187.904
18 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 54 +3.547 0.117 187.643
2023 F1 Hungarian GP pitstops

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine 1 2 3
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull
M : 26
H : 28
M : 22
2 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes
M : 17
H : 27
M : 29
3 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull
H : 27
M : 24
M : 31
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes
M : 19
H : 33
M : 24
5 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes
M : 20
H : 24
M : 31
6 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes
H : 28
M : 18
M : 24
7 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari
M : 20
H : 26
H : 31
8 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari
S : 15
H : 29
H : 29
9 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes
M : 23
H : 27
H : 27
10 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes
S : 9
H : 30
H : 39
11 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes
M : 8
H : 26
H : 38
12 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari
M : 12
H : 36
H : 32
13 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull
M : 21
H : 14
M : 43
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari
M : 19
H : 25
H : 36
15 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull
S : 9
H : 38
M : 25
16 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari
M : 13
H : 33
H : 36
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari
M : 14
H : 30
H : 33
18 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes
M : 13
H : 24
H : 33
  France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault
M : 5
    
  France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault
S : 1
    
