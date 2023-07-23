Subscribe
Previous / Horner: Perez's "brave" Hungary F1 performance a "statement drive" Next / F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Hungarian GP
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars'

Mercedes' Toto Wolff reckons the pace of 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen makes the rest of the Formula 1 grid look like "a field of Formula 2 cars".

Matt Kew
By:

Verstappen scored his seventh GP win in a row in Budapest, having dived past polesitter Lewis Hamilton into Turn 1 before pulling 33 seconds to runner-up Lando Norris.

His latest success, as team-mate Sergio Perez recovered from ninth to third, landed Red Bull a 12th consecutive victory to break the record set by the revered McLaren MP4/4 in 1988.

Given the current level of command being exerted by Verstappen aboard the RB19, Mercedes motorsport boss Wolff reckons the rest of the competition has been left to look like they are driving around in Formula 2 cars.

Discussing Verstappen winning by the biggest margin so far this season, Wolff told Sky Sports: "It is a meritocracy. We are going to fight back and win races and championships but today you've seen the pace that Max had, and you saw it already on the long runs on Friday.

"That is where they are. It is like a field of Formula 2 cars against a Formula 1 [car]. They've done the best job. Within the regulations, they've done the best job."

Hamilton, who suffered a poorer launch compared to Verstappen, led the Mercedes line-up in fourth. Meanwhile, George Russell classified sixth after qualifying in 18th, which was partly owed to losing out to the experimental Alternative Tyre Allocation qualifying format trialled for the first time.

The W14 appeared to swap its usually sound race pace for a stronger one-lap showing. However, a quick final stint from Hamilton enabled him to close to Perez in the dying laps.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Asked where the qualifying pace had gone, Wolff said Hamilton's Saturday performance was a major factor, but that Mercedes was second only to Red Bull in the race although it had failed to "monetise" that speed.

The Austrian said: "I think clearly yesterday was a mega Lewis lap. We screwed it up with George in qualifying.

"I think we had the second quickest car today, if you look at the lap time profile and also where George came from. But we just didn't monetise on it.

"But having said that, you see where Verstappen is doing his laps and that needs to be the target and that is far off at the moment."

Read Also:

Wolff added that Hamilton lost out not only through his poor launch, but from Mercedes having potentially messed up its tyre preparation.

He said: "The start certainly played a role but you know that can happen.

"Maybe we also brought the tyres in very carefully, maybe too carefully, and you can see the lap time difference towards the end.

"I think we reeled in 15 seconds, and we were missing 1.9s or so to Perez and just four seconds to Lando, or less, and I think we had that."

shares
comments

Horner: Perez's "brave" Hungary F1 performance a "statement drive"

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Hungarian GP

Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Ocon's seat broke in two pieces after Hungary F1 crash sent him airborne

Ocon's seat broke in two pieces after Hungary F1 crash sent him airborne

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Ocon's seat broke in two pieces after Hungary F1 crash sent him airborne Ocon's seat broke in two pieces after Hungary F1 crash sent him airborne

Magnussen in a “pickle” as Haas F1 development turns his strengths into weaknesses

Magnussen in a “pickle” as Haas F1 development turns his strengths into weaknesses

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Magnussen in a “pickle” as Haas F1 development turns his strengths into weaknesses Magnussen in a “pickle” as Haas F1 development turns his strengths into weaknesses

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car because of "significant" wind tunnel penalty

Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car because of "significant" wind tunnel penalty

Formula 1

Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car because of "significant" wind tunnel penalty Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car because of "significant" wind tunnel penalty

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Verstappen: Hungary F1 qualifying balance issues helped race pace

Verstappen: Hungary F1 qualifying balance issues helped race pace

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Verstappen: Hungary F1 qualifying balance issues helped race pace Verstappen: Hungary F1 qualifying balance issues helped race pace

Latest news

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Vasseur: Ferrari “made too many mistakes” in F1 Hungarian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari “made too many mistakes” in F1 Hungarian GP

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari “made too many mistakes” in F1 Hungarian GP Vasseur: Ferrari “made too many mistakes” in F1 Hungarian GP

Alfa Romeo reveals revised F1 livery for Belgian GP

Alfa Romeo reveals revised F1 livery for Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Alfa Romeo reveals revised F1 livery for Belgian GP Alfa Romeo reveals revised F1 livery for Belgian GP

Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car because of "significant" wind tunnel penalty

Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car because of "significant" wind tunnel penalty

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car because of "significant" wind tunnel penalty Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car because of "significant" wind tunnel penalty

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinuackas

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe