F1 Qatar GP: How to watch on TV and stream live in the United States

When is the 2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 8 October, and is broadcast on ESPN’s main channel at the highly U.S.-friendly time of 12.55pm ET at Losail.

This is a sprint format weekend, so qualifying takes place on Friday after a single practice session. The sprint event happens on Saturday after a ‘sprint shootout’ qualifying.

The Mercedes trophy delegate pours Rose Water over Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, on the podium Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

What happened in the last F1 Qatar Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton won the first, and thus far only, Qatar Grand Prix in 2021, beating Max Verstappen of Red Bull. The race was not staged in 2022 due to the football World Cup.

Fernando Alonso ended his F1 podium drought that stretched back to 2014 by scoring third place for Alpine.

Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

F1 Qatar GP ESPN TV schedule

Friday 6 October

Session/show Time Channel Practice 1: 9:25am ET ESPN2 Qualifying: 12.55pm ET ESPN2 Ted’s Qualifying Notebook: 3:00pm ET ESPN3

Saturday 7 October

Session/show Time Channel Sprint Shootout: 8:55am ET ESPN2 Sprint Race: 1:25pm ET ESPNews Ted’s Sprint Notebook: 3:00pm ET ESPN3

Sunday 8 October

Session/show Time Channel Grand Prix Sunday: 11:30am ET ESPN2 Race: 12.55pm ET ESPN Checkered Flag: 3:00pm ET ESPN3 Ted’s Notebook: 4:00pm ET ESPN3 Race Replay: 8:30pm ET ESPN2

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

Where can I watch the entire 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

Date Race Lights out Channel March 5 Bahrain GP 10:00am ET ESPN March 19 Saudi Arabian GP 1:00pm ET ESPN April 2 Australian GP 1:00am ET ESPN April 30 Azerbaijan GP 7:00am ET ESPN May 7 Miami GP 3:30pm ET ABC May 21 Emilia Romagna GP 9:00am ET ESPN2 May 28 Monaco GP 9:00am ET ABC June 4 Spanish GP 9:00am ET ESPN June 18 Canadian GP 2:00pm ET ABC July 2 Austrian GP 9:00am ET ESPN July 9 British GP 10:00am ET ESPN2 July 23 Hungarian GP 9:00am ET ESPN July 30 Belgian GP 9:00am ET ESPN August 27 Dutch GP 9:00am ET ESPN September 3 Italian GP 9:00am ET ESPN September 17 Singapore GP 8:00am ET ESPN September 24 Japanese GP 1:00am ET ESPN2 October 8 Qatar GP 1:00pm ET ESPN October 22 United States GP 3:00pm ET ABC October 29 Mexican GP 4:00pm ET ABC November 5 Brazilian GP 12:00pm ET ESPN2 November 19 Las Vegas GP 1:00am ET ESPN November 26 Abu Dhabi GP 8:00am ET ESPN