F1 Qatar GP: How to watch on TV and stream live in the United States
The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continues this Sunday with the Qatar Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on ESPN in the United States.
When is the 2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix?
This year’s race takes place on Sunday 8 October, and is broadcast on ESPN’s main channel at the highly U.S.-friendly time of 12.55pm ET at Losail.
This is a sprint format weekend, so qualifying takes place on Friday after a single practice session. The sprint event happens on Saturday after a ‘sprint shootout’ qualifying.
The Mercedes trophy delegate pours Rose Water over Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, on the podium
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
What happened in the last F1 Qatar Grand Prix?
Lewis Hamilton won the first, and thus far only, Qatar Grand Prix in 2021, beating Max Verstappen of Red Bull. The race was not staged in 2022 due to the football World Cup.
Fernando Alonso ended his F1 podium drought that stretched back to 2014 by scoring third place for Alpine.
Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?
All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.
To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.
F1 Qatar GP ESPN TV schedule
Friday 6 October
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 1:
|
9:25am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Qualifying:
|
12.55pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:
|
3:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
Saturday 7 October
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Sprint Shootout:
|
8:55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Sprint Race:
|
1:25pm ET
|
ESPNews
|
Ted’s Sprint Notebook:
|
3:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
Sunday 8 October
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Grand Prix Sunday:
|
11:30am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Race:
|
12.55pm ET
|
ESPN
|
Checkered Flag:
|
3:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
|
Ted’s Notebook:
|
4:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
|
Race Replay:
|
8:30pm ET
|
ESPN2
Can I stream live F1 races in America?
Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.
All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.
Where can I watch the entire 2023 F1 season on TV?
Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.
|
Date
|
Race
|
Lights out
|
Channel
|
March 5
|
Bahrain GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
March 19
|
Saudi Arabian GP
|
1:00pm ET
|
ESPN
|
April 2
|
Australian GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
April 30
|
Azerbaijan GP
|
7:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
May 7
|
Miami GP
|
3:30pm ET
|
ABC
|
May 21
|
Emilia Romagna GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
May 28
|
Monaco GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ABC
|
June 4
|
Spanish GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
June 18
|
Canadian GP
|
2:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
July 2
|
Austrian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 9
|
British GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
July 23
|
Hungarian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 30
|
Belgian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
August 27
|
Dutch GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 3
|
Italian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 17
|
Singapore GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 24
|
Japanese GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
October 8
|
Qatar GP
|
1:00pm ET
|
ESPN
|
October 22
|
United States GP
|
3:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
October 29
|
Mexican GP
|
4:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
November 5
|
Brazilian GP
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
November 19
|
Las Vegas GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
November 26
|
Abu Dhabi GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
Related video
Tsunoda doesn’t want Red Bull ‘misunderstanding’ over Aston Martin F1 links
"Super flat" Vasseur exactly what Ferrari needed in F1, says Leclerc
Latest news
F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc
F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc
F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens
F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens
Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin
Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.