Norris rejects Alonso's “silly” suggestion that McLaren F1 is overconfident
Lando Norris has rejected what he calls “silly” suggestions from Fernando Alonso that McLaren is “overconfident” it will catch Aston Martin in Formula 1’s 2023 constructors’ championship.
After securing a double podium result behind dominant winner Max Verstappen last time out in the Japanese Grand Prix, McLaren is now 49 points behind fourth-placed Aston in the teams’ standings, with Mercedes and Ferrari ahead in the fight Red Bull has already sealed.
Until June’s Spanish GP, Aston sat second in the constructors’ contest as it consistently ran as Red Bull’s closest challenger during the season’s early phase, while McLaren did not score until round three in Australia – before the fight to be best-of-the-rest got much more mixed and McLaren joined that fray after significantly improving its MCL60 car, while Aston’s AMR23 lost its previous good form.
After finishing second at Suzuka, Norris said he “definitely” thought his McLaren team could catch Alonso’s Aston squad, as he previously “didn't think it was that close” and with there being six races of the campaign remaining.
When asked about Norris’s position in the pre-event press conference for this weekend’s Qatar GP, Alonso acknowledged that McLaren has “the momentum for sure” and has been “quite fast” of late, but predicted the fight between the two teams, plus Ferrari and Mercedes, would swing again before the end of the season.
“Every weekend we see ups and downs for everybody,” said Alonso, who drove for McLaren in the controversial 2007 season, and again between 2015-18. “They were very strong before the August break – in Austria, in Silverstone
“I think they were both [Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri] close to being on the podium in Silverstone and then in Zandvoort we were on the podium and they were struggling a little bit.
“So, it's good if they are overconfident. Let's see if we can beat them in Abu Dhabi [2023’s final race].”
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Shortly after the press conference at the Losail circuit, Motorsport.com put Alonso’s comment to an initially disbelieving Norris.
“He says that we're getting too confident? How many points did we catch [back up] last weekend? Quite a few,” Norris replied.
“Over 20, I think [it was 33, with Aston scoring four at Suzuka after non-scoring in Singapore, where Norris also finished second].
“So, unless his maths is deteriorating, which it definitely isn't... Fernando is just Fernando – he's always going to say things. He always makes himself look very good or makes other people look bad. He's very good at that.
“But I don't think we're overconfident in any way. I think we're the last people who have ever been overconfident in saying anything. Especially myself.
“But I thought we were a lot more points behind, so for us to be then 49 [back] with six races still to go [and] two cars performing well – they struggle at the minute to have two cars up there in Q3 [or] up there at the end of the race – then I would say it's silly for him to think the opposite.
“But he's a smart guy, he's not silly in any way. So, I'm confident we can do it just because if we can have more P2s and P3s and things then, yeah, just of course it's possible.”
Related video
Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team
Tsunoda doesn’t want Red Bull ‘misunderstanding’ over Aston Martin F1 links
Alonso explains "throwing me to the lions" radio rant in F1 Japanese GP
Alonso explains "throwing me to the lions" radio rant in F1 Japanese GP Alonso explains "throwing me to the lions" radio rant in F1 Japanese GP
The Alonso and Schumacher F1 traits McLaren sees in Piastri
The Alonso and Schumacher F1 traits McLaren sees in Piastri The Alonso and Schumacher F1 traits McLaren sees in Piastri
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Qatar GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
Qatar GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained Qatar GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying
Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying Norris: Making mistakes "all I did" in F1 Qatar GP qualifying
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
Latest news
F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens
F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happens
Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin
Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
How Pirelli discovered F1's biggest tyre drama since the 2005 US GP
How Pirelli discovered F1's biggest tyre drama since the 2005 US GP How Pirelli discovered F1's biggest tyre drama since the 2005 US GP
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.