F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove
When the pandemic pushed Formula 1 into hiatus a year ago, the driver-market cogs carried on turning behind the scenes, culminating in three drivers spending a whole season racing for teams they knew they’d be leaving and a double world champion readying himself for a dramatic comeback. STUART CODLING weighs up what's at stake
Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle
For the past four seasons Red Bull has come on strong in the final races – but only after starting from a low bar. This year, team principal Christian Horner tells Ben Anderson, it’s ready to come tearing out of the blocks…
Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons
The Schumacher name is coming back to Formula 1… Luke Smith examines whether Mick has what it takes to reach the heights his father scaled - and why the German isn't worried about comparisons with other Ferrari hotshots.
How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3
OPINION: Formula 1’s latest documentary instalment has landed on Netflix and while season three of Drive to Survive has some frustrating omissions for traditional F1 fans, the series continues to intertwine accessibility for the uninitiated and entertainment for the converted
How far can Ferrari recover in 2021?
A new driver combination, a refreshed mentality and winter developments targeted at the weaknesses of its 2020 Formula 1 car puts Ferrari in a much stronger position heading into the new season. After a quiet but encouraging pre-season test, the rate of its recovery will soon become clear.
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition
There’s no lack of ambition in F1 at the moment as Ferrari chases a competitive comeback, Red Bull becomes an engine manufacturer in its own right and Aston Martin returns – aiming for championship glory in five years. Andrew Benson weighs up Aston's chances.
Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?
With the Formula 1 pack edging tighter together under stable rules for 2021, due to the delay on the introduction of the regulations overhaul, it will underline how the incoming rules must get the fundamentals right or risk history repeating itself.
The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master
The job of a Formula 1 race engineer requires in equal parts engineering skill and acute sensitivity – not an easy combination when the pressure is on, as Fernando Alonso's Alpine F1 engineer explains.