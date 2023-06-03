Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari: "Tough" sidepod switch about long-term F1 development opportunities Next / Hulkenberg says P3 in Spanish GP practice showed "genuine" F1 pace
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

F1 drivers fear unintended consequences of Barcelona track changes

Formula 1 drivers reckon overtaking in the Spanish Grand Prix will not increase from the return of the high-speed final sector, despite that being the intention behind the modifications.

Matt Kew
By:
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04

For the first time since 2006, the championship will cut out the oft-maligned low-speed Turn 14-15 left-right chicane and will revert to the two high-speed open right-handers to complete the lap.

This has increased the final-corner apex speed up to 170mph, with the aim being to allow drivers to follow more closely onto the main straight to slipstream and mount an overtake.

While single-car running during Friday practice returned rave reviews from drivers about the changes to make the lap faster, they do not expect said tweaks to do as conceived to help passing.

With a perceived lack of overtaking so far in 2023 partially blamed on the Pirelli tyres being more limited by overheating rather than degradation, AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries reckons that will again be a major factor this weekend.

He said: “Let’s not take to conclusions but obviously the main reason for the change is for better racing. 

"I'm not sure whether that will provide us with better racing… the left front suffers a lot.

“The duty on the fronts is just tough. You can feel it now, during a long run when you're behind other cars that it's so difficult to follow.

“Now there is a lot of emphasis on the front axle whereas previously, there was a bit of both… They did [the changes] with the right intentions, let's put it that way.”

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

De Vries reckoned it was possible to push for two laps before “you’ll pay the price eventually” from taking too much out of the tyres.

Drivers also cited the 2023 cars for exacerbating fears that the revised Barcelona lap will not lead to increased overtaking. 

Despite the switch to ground effect having been intended to help cars follow more closely, the rate of development over the winter has increased levels of dirty air. Drivers have commented that it is noticeably harder to follow this season compared to last. 

Read Also:

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas told Motorsport.com: “Faster is always more fun. [But overtaking levels] are going to be the same. It's difficult to follow in the last corner.

“It's just faster, but I don't think it's going to improve overtaking. It's slightly bumpy over there.

“So, there's a bit of movement, which makes it more challenging, but it's quite a cool corner. It's super high-speed. Definitely a bit more challenging but also for the tyres.

“It feels like the tyres are going quite a lot through those two corners.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari: "Tough" sidepod switch about long-term F1 development opportunities

Hulkenberg says P3 in Spanish GP practice showed "genuine" F1 pace
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Gasly handed two grid penalties for impeding in Barcelona F1 qualifying

Gasly handed two grid penalties for impeding in Barcelona F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Gasly handed two grid penalties for impeding in Barcelona F1 qualifying Gasly handed two grid penalties for impeding in Barcelona F1 qualifying

Hulkenberg says P3 in Spanish GP practice showed "genuine" F1 pace

Hulkenberg says P3 in Spanish GP practice showed "genuine" F1 pace

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hulkenberg says P3 in Spanish GP practice showed "genuine" F1 pace Hulkenberg says P3 in Spanish GP practice showed "genuine" F1 pace

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Latest news

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland

Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Portland

Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck

Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Madison

Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe