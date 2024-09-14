All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Practice report
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Russell pips Leclerc by 0.013s to lead final practice

Mercedes' George Russell set the pace with a 1m42.514s, 0.013s clear of Charles Leclerc

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, signs autographs for fans
Fans show their support in the Fan Forum
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, on stage at the Fan Forum
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, takes a selfie with a fan
Will Smith arrives at the track
Will Smith visits the Scuderia Ferrari garage
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, in the Paddock
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, on stage at the Fan Forum
Fans show their support for George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, shows his phone to Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team
Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team, signs an autograph
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, signs autographs for fans
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
McLaren MCL38 rear wing detail
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, in the pit lane
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, with a teammate
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, in the pit lane
Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24, in the pit lane
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing
An cooler on the car of Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, in the pit lane
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Fans show their support for Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Red Bull Racing RB20 rear
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Mechanics in the pit lane with Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
pole man Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying
Pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, chats with Pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, chats with Pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, celebrates with team mates
J Balvin presents Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, with the Pirelli Pole Position Award
Top three qualifiers Pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, is congratulated by J Balvin
J Balvin presents Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, with the Pirelli Pole Position Award
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
87

George Russell shaded Charles Leclerc in FP3 for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as McLaren and Mercedes got on terms with Red Bull and Ferrari ahead of qualifying.

Leclerc had showed good progress throughout the session and managed to sit on top of the order after beating an impressive lap from Oscar Piastri later in the session, but the Ferrari driver's lap was beaten by Russell's late 1m42.514s effort.

Russell, whose running on Friday had been interrupted by a series of power unit grumbles, reported that his Mercedes powertrain sounded strange through the corners, and also struggled with the handling balance throughout much of the Saturday practice session.

But after moving ahead of Leclerc, Russell's lap managed to resist the Monegasque's follow-up 1m42.527s effort to lead the way heading into qualifying.

Early on, there were little more than a series of installation laps at the start of the session, with no flying laps completed in the opening 10 minutes as a few light drops of rain were in the air.

The session then looked to get into its stride but, as Lando Norris had prepared to begin a lap, the session came to a halt as Esteban Ocon's Alpine stopped on track just before the 15-minute mark.

This prompted a delay and, once the Alpine was cleared, the session resumed 10 minutes later. With the early laps among the 1m45s, the times were slower compared to Friday's FP2 session - on fresh soft tyres, Piastri set the benchmark with a 1m45.476.

Max Verstappen found a quarter of a second to move up top spot, but was succeeded by Alex Albon who immediately found a 1m44.371s to get on the pace off the bat.

Leclerc was tracking ahead of Albon during his second attempt, going almost 0.7s up in the opening sector and finding even more time in the second sector.

This effort was nipped in the bud by another red flag - Oliver Bearman went too deep into Turn 1 and attempted to bail out, but didn't do so quick enough and knocked his left front wheel against the Tecpro barrier.

A six-minute recovery operation ensured the session could resume with just over 20 minutes on the clock, allowing Norris to set a 1m44.226s to shuffle to the top of the order.

Albon returned the favour, setting a purple middle sector and gathering a tow from Russell to go fastest for all of about five seconds, as Leclerc put in the lap he'd expected prior to Bearman's shunt to set a 1m43.455s.

Sergio Perez collected a 1m43.389s to displace Leclerc from the top of the order, but this was firmly put in the shade by Oscar Piastri's 1m42.749s - a 0.64s advantage to the Australian.

Piastri's time came under threat from Perez and Lewis Hamilton, but Leclerc managed to overturn it by 0.185 seconds - before Russell moved to the top of the pile.

Leclerc remained ahead of the McLarens, as Lando Norris had found a 1m42.737s to get ahead of Piastri, while Verstappen's late attempt at a tow from Perez could not move him above fifth. Carlos Sainz split the Red Bulls, having been heavily baulked by Perez at Turn 15 during the final 10 minutes.

Albon and Franco Colapinto remained in touching distance, as Lewis Hamilton completed the top 10.

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 15

1'42.514

   210.808
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 17

+0.013

1'42.527

 0.013 210.781
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 15

+0.223

1'42.737

 0.210 210.350
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 14

+0.235

1'42.749

 0.012 210.326
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 16

+0.348

1'42.862

 0.113 210.095
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 17

+0.454

1'42.968

 0.106 209.878
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 16

+0.510

1'43.024

 0.056 209.764
8 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 14

+0.680

1'43.194

 0.170 209.419
9 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 15

+0.724

1'43.238

 0.044 209.329
10 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 13

+0.787

1'43.301

 0.063 209.202
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 15

+0.960

1'43.474

 0.173 208.852
12 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 17

+0.989

1'43.503

 0.029 208.793
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 19

+1.057

1'43.571

 0.068 208.656
14 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 18

+1.356

1'43.870

 0.299 208.056
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 15

+1.362

1'43.876

 0.006 208.044
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 13

+1.650

1'44.164

 0.288 207.468
17 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 18

+1.673

1'44.187

 0.023 207.423
18 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 20

+2.355

1'44.869

 0.682 206.074
19 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 1

 

    
20 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 2

 

    
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 live: Final Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens
Next article F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc leads Perez by 0.006s in tight FP2

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc leads Perez by 0.006s in tight FP2

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc leads Perez by 0.006s in tight FP2
Oakes: Alpine now has "clear leadership" with Briatore and me

Oakes: Alpine now has "clear leadership" with Briatore and me

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Oakes: Alpine now has "clear leadership" with Briatore and me
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

Latest news

Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan qualifying record

Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan qualifying record

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Leclerc at a loss to explain Azerbaijan qualifying record
The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s “wrong time” Baku qualifying exit

The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s “wrong time” Baku qualifying exit

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The F1 safety system calls behind Norris’s “wrong time” Baku qualifying exit
Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Baku qualifying

Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Baku qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Baku qualifying
Brad Perez is hunting for "80-percenter" opportunities to get ahead in racing

Brad Perez is hunting for "80-percenter" opportunities to get ahead in racing

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Brad Perez is hunting for "80-percenter" opportunities to get ahead in racing

Prime

Discover prime content
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Gary Watkins
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global