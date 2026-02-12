Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Low snowfall throws up extra curveball for WRC crews at Rally Sweden

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
Low snowfall throws up extra curveball for WRC crews at Rally Sweden

All important statistics from day two of 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
All important statistics from day two of 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Martins Sesks sets out target ahead of WRC return

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
Martins Sesks sets out target ahead of WRC return

"Drive to Survive: Season 8" trailer released: Watch here now

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
"Drive to Survive: Season 8" trailer released: Watch here now

Helmut Marko details what Red Bull has to do to keep Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Helmut Marko details what Red Bull has to do to keep Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen demolishes "anti-racing" and "not fun" 2026 F1 cars

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Max Verstappen demolishes "anti-racing" and "not fun" 2026 F1 cars

James Hinchcliffe to make NASCAR Truck debut at St. Pete

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
James Hinchcliffe to make NASCAR Truck debut at St. Pete

F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Charles Leclerc tops day two, Lando Norris completes most laps

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Charles Leclerc tops day two, Lando Norris completes most laps
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

"Drive to Survive: Season 8" trailer released: Watch here now

Netflix has released the trailer for "Drive to Survive Season 8", teasing key storylines from the 2025 F1 season

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Netflix has released the trailer for Drive to Survive Season 8 ahead of its release on the streaming platform on 27 February 2026.

The eighth season will cover the on and off-track stories of the 2025 season, and the trailer has shared a hint of what's to come from the docuseries. It starts with footage from the F1-75 show in London. "This is the moment we have all been waiting for," McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri told the camera under the blue stadium lights as the teams prepared to show off their liveries.

It also touches on the rookie drivers of the 2025 season - Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, Isack Hadjar, Gabriel Bortoleto, Jack Doohan and Liam Lawson - including Doohan's exit from Alpine.

Fans can also expect a behind-the-scenes look at Lewis Hamilton's first season at Ferrari, McLaren's intra-team battle between Norris and Piastri, and Max Verstappen's strong comeback. "Max, he's like that bad guy in that horror movie. He keeps coming back," McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said.

Christian Horner's Red Bull exit also had its moment in the trailer. "I mean, everybody's got an opinion. But don't underestimate the opposition," the Briton said to the camera.

Geri Halliwell, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing, Drive to Survive Season 7

Geri Halliwell, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing, Drive to Survive Season 7

Photo by: Netflix

Later, footage of Horner with his wife, Geri Halliwell, is shown. "I've had something taken away from me that wasn't my choice," he said, before it cuts to another shot of him speaking to the camera. "I think we're done," he added as he walked off the set.

Returning as 'talking heads' in the series are former F1 TV presenter Will Buxton and former Williams team principal Claire Williams.

Drive to Survive Season 8 will be available to stream on Netflix on 27 February 2026, along with all of the previous seasons.

Drive to Survive Season 8: Trailer

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Helmut Marko details what Red Bull has to do to keep Max Verstappen
Next article All important statistics from day two of 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Helmut Marko details what Red Bull has to do to keep Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Helmut Marko details what Red Bull has to do to keep Max Verstappen

Carlos Sainz: Missing Barcelona shakedown “frustrating” but Williams confidence unchanged

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Carlos Sainz: Missing Barcelona shakedown “frustrating” but Williams confidence unchanged

Toto Wolff reveals Mercedes-AMG influence on NLS date switch to open door for Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Toto Wolff reveals Mercedes-AMG influence on NLS date switch to open door for Max Verstappen

Latest news

Low snowfall throws up extra curveball for WRC crews at Rally Sweden

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Sweden
Low snowfall throws up extra curveball for WRC crews at Rally Sweden

All important statistics from day two of 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
All important statistics from day two of 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Martins Sesks sets out target ahead of WRC return

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Sweden
Martins Sesks sets out target ahead of WRC return

"Drive to Survive: Season 8" trailer released: Watch here now

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
"Drive to Survive: Season 8" trailer released: Watch here now