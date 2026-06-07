Isack Hadjar keeps F1 Monaco GP podium, cleared of investigation

Isack Hadjar will keep his first Red Bull podium at the Monaco Grand Prix after no further action was taken against his team for the work it conducted during a late race suspension.

Under a late stoppage for the track surface breaking up between Turns 18 and 19, cars were brought back to the pitlane for a long interruption while track workers patched over the asphalt, giving teams the chance to change tyres and conduct other minor work on the car.

Hadjar and the team were summoned to the FIA race stewards for a potential breach of Article B5.14.4.a of the technical regulations, which stipulated which items a team is able to work on and replace during a red flag.

Scrutineers noted that during the race suspension "mechanics of the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team were working on car number 6, performing operations not permitted by Article B5.14.4.a. at 16:55. "When queried about their works, they stopped working and reverted the car to its previous state without replacing any part," they wrote.

The stewards judged that while the team was trying to change the spark plugs and coils, the fact that it didn't follow through with that change means the team escapes sanction.

"The team were reported as attempting to change spark plugs/coils but did not proceed with the change and the car started in the same condition as it arrived in the pits, therefore no further action is taken," the verdict read.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Toto Wolff, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

As a result Hadjar retains his third place in Monaco, his second career podium and his first for Red Bull, following a maiden podium for Racing Bulls at last year's Dutch Grand Prix.

It was one of several incidents and investigations following an incredibly hectic race with crashes for Charles Leclerc and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli reinforced his championship lead with a controlled drive to victory ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, while a disastrous race left Mercedes team-mate George Russell out of the points in 13th.