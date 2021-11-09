Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ferrari: Mistakes will decide winner in McLaren fight for P3 Next / Russell: "Unprofessional" to start thinking about Mercedes F1 move
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

F1 introduces ‘Brundle clause’ for bodyguards after MTS incident

By:

Formula 1 is set to clamp down on grid access for bodyguards following the incident between rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s entourage and Martin Brundle in Austin.

Ex-F1 driver and seasoned pundit Brundle was able to revive his famed pre-race grid walks for the United States Grand Prix following a tweak to the FIA’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Megan Thee Stallion was attending the race as a guest of Red Bull, and was approached by Brundle for an interview on the grid. She initially responded to his questions and was polite, only for her security guards to aggressively shoo him away, telling him he “couldn’t do that”.

Brundle hit back and said, “I can do that, because I did”, before calling for more manners and respect from celebrity’s entourages during grid walks.

According to F1 insiders, Motorsport.com has learned that it will clamp down on grid access for bodyguards in the wake of the incident. Officials believe the grid is a secure enough environment to mean they are not required.

While celebrities on the grid are not required to give interviews to the media, they will be asked to be courteous should they decline to speak.

Brundle spoke about the rule tweaks during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend, joking that the new rules “must be the ‘Brundle clause’” after what happened in Austin, and that it was his “claim to fame at last”.

“I get ignored by Megan Thee Stallion, biffed out of the way by a man mountain and then told off by a Malfoy lookalike who doubtless was on his first-ever time to an F1 grid,” Brundle said.

Rapper Meagan Thee Stallion on the grid

Rapper Meagan Thee Stallion on the grid

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"I put out a simple tweet about it and got five million impressions. I don't understand any of that, to be honest.”

F1 grid access remains restricted compared to 2019 when the series last raced without COVID-19 protocols, but has gradually opened up to grant more people access.

Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy award winner, and is known for songs such as WAP and Savage. She has a combined social media following across Twitter and Instagram of 33 million followers - around 11 million more than F1’s official accounts.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari: Mistakes will decide winner in McLaren fight for P3
Previous article

Ferrari: Mistakes will decide winner in McLaren fight for P3
Next article

Russell: "Unprofessional" to start thinking about Mercedes F1 move

Russell: "Unprofessional" to start thinking about Mercedes F1 move
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1 Mexican GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil Mexican GP
Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Prime
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Latest news

GPDA questions sausage kerbs after Austin injuries
Formula 1 Formula 1

GPDA questions sausage kerbs after Austin injuries

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing
Formula 1 Formula 1

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
4 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.