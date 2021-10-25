Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes: Lap 8 stop could have helped Hamilton win F1 US GP
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Brundle: Celebrities need 'manners and respect' after MTS F1 snub

By:

Sky Formula 1 expert Martin Brundle has urged celebrities to show some ‘manners and respect’ after a Grid Walk spurn with rapper Megan Thee Stallion at the United States Grand Prix.

Brundle: Celebrities need 'manners and respect' after MTS F1 snub

On a weekend when Brundle’s hugely popular grid walk returned, with Covid restrictions limiting access before the start being lifted for the first time, the former grand prix driver did his best to grab some of the celebrities invited by F1's organisers.

But an attempt to speak to rapper MTS was rebuffed, as her entourage tried to push Brundle out of the way.

“I think she’s happy… okay boss,” said Brundle to an aggressive bodyguard before asking the artist if she had any rap for F1.

After she replied saying: “I have no rap today, I’m sorry…” Brundle asked who she would be supporting, before another minder stepped in.

One of MTS’s crew then told him that he ‘couldn’t do that’ – before Brundle hit back and said: “I can do that, because I did.”

Coverage of the grid clash went viral on social media on Sunday, as it prompted fans to suggest that celebrities should not accept invites to attend F1 races if they were not willing to help support the show and be interviewed.

Brundle himself took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to make it clear he was not intimidated by celebrities – and urged them and their bodyguards to change attitudes.

“I have felt under pressure on the grid before but by people called Senna, Prost, Schumacher, Mansell, Piquet and so on,” said Brundle.

“Bodyguards visiting the grid for the first time don’t bother me, everyone’s got a job to do, but they could maybe learn some manners and respect on our patch.”

 

Brundle’s incident with MTS was not the only awkward moment on his Austin grid walk as he was also ignored by tennis star Serena Williams.

Having famously been blanked by Venus Williams a few years ago, Brundle tried to speak to her sister before the start – but was completely ignored.

Taking the moment in good spirits, Brundle said: “It’s a double fault; it’s a double fault.”

