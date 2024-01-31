Barcelona chiefs confident €50m revamp will help secure fresh F1 deal
The organisers of Barcelona's Formula 1 race are confident a €50m renovation plan can help the event stay on the calendar beyond 2026 despite the Spanish Grand Prix's move to Madrid.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Related video
Latest news
Barcelona chiefs confident €50m revamp will help secure fresh F1 deal
Barcelona chiefs confident €50m revamp will help secure fresh F1 deal Barcelona chiefs confident €50m revamp will help secure fresh F1 deal
Cadillac commits to entering six-hour WEC races with two drivers
Cadillac commits to entering six-hour WEC races with two drivers Cadillac commits to entering six-hour WEC races with two drivers
How 'relentless rookie' Alonso leads Aston Martin F1 by example
How 'relentless rookie' Alonso leads Aston Martin F1 by example How 'relentless rookie' Alonso leads Aston Martin F1 by example
Erebus reveals Supercars champion Kostecki will miss opening round
Erebus reveals Supercars champion Kostecki will miss opening round Erebus reveals Supercars champion Kostecki will miss opening round
What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions
What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent
Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent
Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?
Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant? Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.