All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1

Bahrain sovereign wealth fund buys out McLaren

The sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain has completed a full takeover of the McLaren Group, which owns a majority share in the company’s celebrated Formula 1 team.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Le McLaren Technology Centre de Woking

Le McLaren Technology Centre de Woking

GP Racing

In December, McLaren shareholders unanimously approved a full recapitalisation of the business ostensibly to allow for a “simplified” and “streamlined” governance process.

However, the finances of the supercar maker have long been under scrutiny.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it took out a £150million loan with the National Bank of Bahrain, sold a stake in its F1 team, arranged a leaseback deal for its renowned Technology Centre factory in Woking and cut 1000 jobs.

Alongside delays to its new hybrid supercar the Artura, there were reports that Audi - which at the time was evaluating how best to enter F1 – was considering a major investment in McLaren.

But the McLaren Group has now announced that long-term investor Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the Bahrain sovereign wealth fund, has taken full ownership of the share capital “following the conversion of all preference shares into ordinary shares”.

Paul Walsh, McLaren Group executive chairman, said: “We are delighted at Mumtalakat’s continued commitment to McLaren through this deal, which strengthens our ownership and governance structure.

“This will further enable us to focus on delivering our long-term business plan, including investment in new products and technologies, whilst continuing to explore potential technical partnerships with industry partners.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Mumtalakat has been partnered with McLaren since a 2007 purchase of a 30% stake from former chairman Ron Dennis and the late Mansour Ojjeh.

Following the initial sale of £185m in shares in the F1 team to American investment firm MSP Sports Capital, the McLaren Group retains a 67% stake in McLaren Racing - which also competes in IndyCar, Formula E and Extreme E.

Ahead of the Australian GP, McLaren Racing confirmed that CEO Zak Brown has signed a new contract until 2030.

In the UK House of Lords on Thursday, McLaren’s Bahraini ties were raised as part of a debate concerning sports being used to improve the image of countries with poor human rights records.

As part of the debate, peer Lord Scriven labelled F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali as arrogant, having a “lack of professionalism and non-engagement” for not responding to concerns about the championship racing in states that are attempting to ‘sportswash’ their image.

Scriven added that Domenicali’s “leadership of F1 is damaging the reputation of his sport, as he refuses to engage with the issues around F1 and human rights”.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Mercedes' F1 set-up changes "massively backfired" - Wolff
Next article Vowles: “Very difficult” to rebuild Sargeant's confidence after Australian GP benching

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Tsunoda wants to 'increase his value' to other F1 teams if he misses Red Bull seat

Tsunoda wants to 'increase his value' to other F1 teams if he misses Red Bull seat

Formula 1
Australian GP
Tsunoda wants to 'increase his value' to other F1 teams if he misses Red Bull seat
Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"

Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"

Formula 1
Australian GP
Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
McLaren
More from
McLaren
Norris: Australia layout the main factor behind improving McLaren F1 form

Norris: Australia layout the main factor behind improving McLaren F1 form

Formula 1
Australian GP
Norris: Australia layout the main factor behind improving McLaren F1 form
Brown: Maturing Piastri has lost his F1 “rookie stripes”

Brown: Maturing Piastri has lost his F1 “rookie stripes”

Formula 1
Australian GP
Brown: Maturing Piastri has lost his F1 “rookie stripes”
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Latest news

Lundgaard surges late to pace final test session at Thermal

Lundgaard surges late to pace final test session at Thermal

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
Lundgaard surges late to pace final test session at Thermal
Heim hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Truck race at COTA

Heim hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Truck race at COTA

NSTR NASCAR Truck
COTA
Heim hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Truck race at COTA
Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal

Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal
Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

Prime

Discover prime content
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Marcus Simmons
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global