All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1

F1 CEO Domenicali 'arrogant' for not engaging in sportswashing dialogue

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is accused of “arrogance” and ‘lacking professionalism’ for allegedly not responding to concerns about the championship racing in countries with poor human rights records.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1 at the complimentary cruise give giveaway

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1 at the complimentary cruise give giveaway

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The assessment comes from UK peer Paul Scriven, a Liberal Democrat, during a House of Lords sportswashing debate held in the chamber on Thursday. He says it was prompted by Domenicali failing to engage.

Scriven is also a vice-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Groups on Democracy and Human Rights in the Gulf and has repeatedly spoken out against F1 racing and conducting testing in Bahrain.

In the Lords debate, Scriven cited four protesters who he says were “arrested, threatened, verbally abused” after they held a protest near to the Bahrain circuit during the 2023 grand prix.

This came despite Domenicali reassuring that “individuals should be allowed to protest against and criticise our event without intimidation or reprisals”.

It is said these four citizens were then subject to “harassment” in 2024, including the raiding of family houses, police summonses and, in one case, an individual was “tortured and interrogated while blindfolded” in an arrest that was “strategically timed to coincide with the F1 testing… to silence all protest”.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Erik Junius

Scriven says he has contacted F1 - including on two occasions in the past month - over races being held in states with human rights issues and over a “lack of due diligence carried out by F1 on where they race”.

However, after a meeting in 2018, he claims to have not been acknowledged by Domenicali. Motorsport.com understands that this is disputed by F1, who responded to Scriven as recently as 2023.

Scriven called out F1 CEO Domenicali’s “arrogance, lack of professionalism and non-engagement”, adding “his leadership of F1 is damaging the reputation of his sport, as he refuses to engage with the issues around F1 and human rights.

“He thinks he can just receive the reported £574m from the Bahrain authorities up to 2036 that makes him and his organisation richer, while having nothing to do with the real issues that his sport is helping to cloak in Bahrain.”

While F1 was a major focus of the debate, the state-backed ownership of Premier League football clubs and 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar plus Saudi Arabia backing the LIV golf breakaway and ATP tennis competition were also cited. Scriven also noted the Bahrain sovereign fund’s ownership of McLaren.

In a statement supplied to Motorsport.com, F1 commented: “For decades Formula 1 has worked hard be a positive force everywhere it races, including economic, social, and cultural benefits.

“Sports like Formula 1 are uniquely positioned to cross borders and cultures to bring countries and communities together to share the passion and excitement of incredible competition and achievement.

“We take our responsibilities on rights very seriously and set high ethical standards for counterparties and those in our supply chain, which are enshrined in contracts, and we pay close attention to their adherence.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Susie Wolff will not allow any FIA wrongs to be “brushed under carpet”
Next article Red Bull left chasing gains after Ferrari’s “very impressive” race runs

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Vowles: “Very difficult” to rebuild Sargeant's confidence after Australian GP benching

Vowles: “Very difficult” to rebuild Sargeant's confidence after Australian GP benching

Formula 1
Australian GP
Vowles: “Very difficult” to rebuild Sargeant's confidence after Australian GP benching
Bahrain sovereign wealth fund buys out McLaren

Bahrain sovereign wealth fund buys out McLaren

Formula 1
Bahrain sovereign wealth fund buys out McLaren
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Latest news

F1 Australian GP: Leclerc snatches FP3 headline time from Verstappen, Sainz

F1 Australian GP: Leclerc snatches FP3 headline time from Verstappen, Sainz

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 Australian GP: Leclerc snatches FP3 headline time from Verstappen, Sainz
Why Williams F1 team is racing to repair Albon’s crashed car for Suzuka

Why Williams F1 team is racing to repair Albon’s crashed car for Suzuka

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Williams F1 team is racing to repair Albon’s crashed car for Suzuka
F1 live: Follow final Australian GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Follow final Australian GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 live: Follow final Australian GP practice as it happens
Vowles: “Very difficult” to rebuild Sargeant's confidence after Australian GP benching

Vowles: “Very difficult” to rebuild Sargeant's confidence after Australian GP benching

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Vowles: “Very difficult” to rebuild Sargeant's confidence after Australian GP benching

Prime

Discover prime content
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global