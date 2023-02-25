Video: The key talking points from day three of F1 testing
And just like that, Formula 1's 2023 pre-season test is over, with Sergio Perez and Red Bull ending the three days on top.
The Mexican beat Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to the fastest time on the final day in Bahrain, with Valtteri Bottas in third for Alfa Romeo.
Earlier in the day, Charles Leclerc led the morning's running for Ferrari, clocking a 1m31.024s on Pirelli's C5 tyres to lead Mercedes' George Russell by four tenths.
But the real test for teams will come next weekend at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
Jon Noble joins Martyn Lee straight from Bahrain to discuss Red Bull's dominance, Mercedes' 2023 F1 chances, McLaren's struggles, Haas and Williams' strengths and whether Aston Martin is the best of the rest or just putting on a good show.
Vettel could be an option for shock F1 comeback with Aston Martin
Leclerc: 2023 Ferrari F1 car better on straights but slower in corners
Latest news
'Confident' Alpine planning upgrade package for F1 Bahrain GP
Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off"
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
Rivals pushing to triple Andretti F1 entry fee to $600m
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?
What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023
What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain
What watching trackside in Bahrain indicates about F1 2023
Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?
