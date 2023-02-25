Subscribe
Previous / Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Follow the Day 3 action Next / F1 testing results: Full Bahrain 2023 pre-season test lap times
Formula 1 / Bahrain February Testing News

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Perez puts Red Bull on top as pre-season ends

Sergio Perez and Red Bull ended the 2023 Formula 1 pre-season on top as the Mexican beat Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to the fastest time on the final day of Bahrain winter testing.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Listen to this article

Under a searing sun, the opening phase of the final opportunity to test ahead of next week's Bahrain Grand Prix was dominated by longer runs, with Perez moving up the order courtesy of a 1m31.714s on Pirelli's mid-range C3 tyres.

Mercedes' Hamilton joined the fray with a 1m31.960s on the same compound during what seemed like a more positive afternoon for Mercedes than Friday.

As the sun set, the track became more representative of next week's qualifying and race. The cooler afternoon conditions, therefore, prompted more performance runs on Pirelli's softer compounds, with several drivers going quicker than the previous benchmark.

After Carlos Sainz got close to team-mate Leclerc's morning benchmark, Hamilton went top on the softest C5 compound with a 1m30.781s, easily Mercedes' fastest time so far.

That time proved no match for Perez's 1m30.616s on the slower C4 tyres, with Hamilton then improving but still 0.048s behind the Mexican on his next attempt.

In the final hour, with the track continuously getting quicker, Perez put more distance between himself and the seven-time world champion, a 1m30.305s on C4s increasing his lead to 0.359s.

Valtteri Bottas impressed by going third with a 1m30.827s, staying just half a second off Perez in his Alfa Romeo as he jumped both Ferrari drivers.

Behind Leclerc and Sainz, AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda was sixth with his C4 time, narrowly ahead of fellow afternoon runner Kevin Magnussen in the Haas and George Russell's morning time in the Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso took over from Aston Martin's reserve driver Felipe Drugovich as the tandem completed the top 10 on what has been an impressive long-run showing by the Silverstone squad.

It proved another low-key day for McLaren as Lando Norris completed just 35 laps to stay 11th, although the Briton set his fastest time on the slower C3 tyres.

Pierre Gasly was 13th in what looked like a tricky new Alpine machine, ahead of Williams marathon man Alex Albon, who along with Perez covered the entire Saturday as both drivers hit 130 laps or more.

Morning runners Esteban Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg, Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries propped up the timesheets with times in hot conditions that cannot be compared to the faster evening running.

As was the case in every session, a late virtual safety car and red flag for systems checks and a practice start brought an otherwise uneventful session to a close.

With the only three-day winter test completed, teams will now get five days to prepare for Friday's first on-track running of the 2023 curtain raiser at the same Bahrain International Circuit.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 133 1'30.305  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 65 1'30.664 0.359
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 131 1'30.827 0.522
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 67 1'31.024 0.719
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 76 1'31.036 0.731
6 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 79 1'31.261 0.956
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 95 1'31.381 1.076
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 83 1'31.442 1.137
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 80 1'31.450 1.145
10 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin Mercedes 77 1'32.075 1.770
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 37 1'32.160 1.855
12 France Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 56 1'32.762 2.457
13 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 136 1'32.793 2.488
14 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 76 1'33.257 2.952
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 77 1'33.329 3.024
16 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 44 1'33.655 3.350
17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Red Bull 87 1'38.244 7.939
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Follow the Day 3 action

F1 testing results: Full Bahrain 2023 pre-season test lap times
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Mercedes "in a much better place" after final day of F1 testing

Mercedes "in a much better place" after final day of F1 testing

Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Mercedes now in "better place" Mercedes "in a much better place" after final day of F1 testing

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Leclerc leads final morning of running for Ferrari

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Leclerc leads final morning of running for Ferrari

Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Leclerc leads final morning of running for Ferrari 2023 F1 Bahrain test: Leclerc leads final morning of running for Ferrari

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Inside the job of F1 race engineer The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

'Confident' Alpine planning upgrade package for F1 Bahrain GP

'Confident' Alpine planning upgrade package for F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1

'Confident' Alpine planning upgrade package for F1 Bahrain GP 'Confident' Alpine planning upgrade package for F1 Bahrain GP

Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off"

Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off"

WEC

Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off" Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off"

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Rivals pushing to triple Andretti F1 entry fee to $600m

Rivals pushing to triple Andretti F1 entry fee to $600m

Formula 1

Rivals pushing to triple Andretti F1 entry fee to $600m Rivals pushing to triple Andretti F1 entry fee to $600m

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

F1's competitive order after Bahrain How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement? Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023 What we can expect from F1's most evenly-matched team-mates in 2023

What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

What we learned on Day 1 of testing What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

What watching trackside in Bahrain indicates about F1 2023

What watching trackside in Bahrain indicates about F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What watching trackside in Bahrain indicates about F1 2023 What watching trackside in Bahrain indicates about F1 2023

Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?

Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

Is porpoising eradicated from F1? Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.