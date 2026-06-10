Audi to field Alpine F1 reserve Paul Aron in two practice outings
Aron finished third in the 2024 Formula 2 campaign and has since worked as Alpine’s reserve driver
Paul Aron, Alpine
Photo by: Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto via Getty Images
Audi will call on Alpine reserve driver Paul Aron for two of its mandatory rookie FP1 outings at the Formula 1 Barcelona and Austria grands prix.
Teams are required to field rookie drivers in two practice sessions per car over the course of the season.
Audi will make the first of these substitutions at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, where Aron will take over Nico Hulkenberg's R26 in the Friday session. Two weeks later, he will replace Gabriel Bortoleto at the Red Bull Ring for first practice at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The Estonian previously took to the track with Audi when it was known as Sauber in 2025, when he also worked as a test driver for the squad. However, after completing the two sessions for Audi this year, he will will return to Alpine to continue his duties as one of its reserve drivers.
In a statement, Audi said the opportunity would provide Aron with “valuable track time” as the F2 race winner “continues to build experience in Formula 1 machinery while contributing to the team’s on-track programme”.
Aron will not be the only rookie in action on Friday at the Spanish circuit. He joins Luke Browning, who will be on track with Williams and Leonardo Fornaroli, who will make his F1 debut with McLaren in Barcelona.
Every team on the grid will be required to make two substitutions for each of its cars over the course of the 2026 season, except for Racing Bulls.
The Italian team is only required to replace Liam Lawson, whose team-mate Arvid Lindblad already fills the rookie quota.
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