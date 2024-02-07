Subscribe
Formula 1 Alpine launch
News

Alpine braced for tough start to F1 2024 after concept change

Alpine Formula 1 drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly are prepared to start the 2024 season on the back foot after the squad radically changed its car design.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
On Wednesday, Alpine launched a 2024 challenger that is a complete overhaul of its predecessor, with technical director Matt Harman explaining "only the steering wheel" has been carried over following a sixth-place finish in 2023.
Read Also:
The "aggressive" revamp, which not only involves aerodynamics but also a redesign of rear suspension and the cooling package, is aiming at unlocking much more development potential down the road and providing Ocon and Gasly with a car that is more compliant and easier to set up.
However, the initial sideways step to a new design means Alpine could well appear at the season start in Bahrain behind of where it wants to be, a scenario which both drivers have been briefed about.
"It is a possible scenario," Ocon replied when asked by Motorsport.com if Alpine is braced for a difficult start.
Alpine A524

Alpine A524

Photo by: Alpine

"We have a new concept, the car is totally new, and when you do that you normally take a step back. I don't say that this is the case, because we haven't put the car down yet. But the plan is to improve it through the year and get more progress, the more that we go through the laps.
"It's going to be crucial to get a good feedback straight away, to know where we have to improve, to see if the concept choices that we took are the right ones. It's not necessarily that crucial where we start, but it's going to be where we are mid-season."
Gasly similarly cautioned that he and Ocon might have to remain "a little bit patient" while the Enstone outfit is unlocking more performance out of its car, which it felt was no longer possible with the 2023 concept.
"As Matt said, the only thing that remains from last year is the steering wheel. So when you start from a blank piece of paper, from scratch basically, there's always more risk," Gasly explained.
"But then, you've got to take risk at some point if you want to get bigger rewards, so that's the strategy we decided to go for.
"We didn't try the car yet, we've got to wait for Bahrain and get a first feel with it. But we know there is potential to unlock, we just might need to be a little bit patient."
Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Photo by: Alpine

The wholesale changes mean Alpine is kicking off the season in a similar place as McLaren was in Baku last year, when a concept change didn't initially bring performance but allowed the Woking squad to make dramatic strides with subsequent upgrade packages.
Gasly says McLaren's story, and that of Aston Martin's rapid improvements the preceding winter, are providing some hope that Alpine can make a similar jump down the road, having made dramatic personnel changes since the summer.
"I think definitely it shows in F1 it's possible to have a big comeback through a season," he added. "Obviously, it depends from which sort of performance you start the year, so I'm definitely hopeful.
"I can see the mentality in the team. I can see the spirit, I can see the recruitment. I see where we're heading as a race team. We are making the right steps.
"Obviously, it's not that straightforward in F1 when you come with a completely new concept, it might not provide all the rewards you expect from the beginning.
"You've just got to be open-minded about it. But looking at the others, we get inspired by what they're doing. There are definitely a couple of stories from last season, which definitely brings hope and motivation to the entire team."
Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Renault: Andretti engine talks won't resume until it gains F1 entry
Next article Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design

Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design

Formula 1
Alpine launch

Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design

Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car

Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car

Formula 1
Alpine launch

Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Alpine
More from
Alpine
F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more

F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more

Formula 1

F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more

Can Alpine make F1 design ideas count to move up the grid?

Can Alpine make F1 design ideas count to move up the grid?

Formula 1
Alpine launch

Can Alpine make F1 design ideas count to move up the grid? Can Alpine make F1 design ideas count to move up the grid?

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alpine launch

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

Latest news

F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more

F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more

F1 Formula 1

F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more

IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles

IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg

IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles

David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500

David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500 David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500

Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener

Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart

Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Sauber F1 Team launch

Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart Why the 2024 campaign is suddenly critical for one F1 stalwart

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alpine launch

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe