Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash

Fernando Alonso says he was in the "wrong place" at the "wrong moment" after getting involved in a major shunt during Formula 1 sprint qualifying at the 2023 Brazilian GP.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, crashes out of Shootout Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 after contact with Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

The Aston Martin driver was unable to take part in the second part of the shootout that determines the grid for the shortened Saturday race after sustaining heavy damage to the front-left corner.

As the Spaniard slowly proceeded through Turn 2, former Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon was forced to correct a slide and the subsequent change of direction sent him careering into the Aston.

While Alonso crawled back to the pits with a puncture and suspension damage, Ocon shunted into the barriers to trigger a red flag ahead of a 23-minute delay for track repairs. Both drivers have been summoned by the stewards.

Two-time champion Alonso said: "Unfortunately, we could not complete qualifying. It is a shame with both cars out of qualifying and a lot of damage on both cars. Not the way we wanted [this to go].

"I've not seen the replay yet, but someone told me that he lost the car a little bit. It's one of those situations - wrong place, wrong moment."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

With Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll 17th at the time of the red flag, and Alonso unable to run and improve upon 15th, it marked a considerable overnight downturn for the Silverstone team.

During Friday qualifying for the GP main event, a stellar Stroll lap earned him third while Alonso chalked fourth on the grid.

Alonso reckoned Aston had been left with "question marks" ahead of the sprint.

He continued: "We had great pace yesterday. We struggled a little bit more today in SQ1 to go through, so there are still some question marks on our pace.

"But I'm more confident than in Mexico and Austin, so hopefully, it will be a good race."

Stroll, meanwhile, reckoned stumbling over traffic on his final flying lap in SQ1 was the cause of his downfall.

Read Also:

"He said: "Just a lot of traffic on my first lap. Around here, you can't afford to be passing three or four cars on your push lap.

"That cost us a lot today. I think the car was alright. We weren't too bad. It was just a lot of traffic out there in a short session, everyone trying to do laps.

"I did my first push and my second push; I was a few tenths up and picked up a lot of traffic at Turn 7 pretty much all the way to the end of the lap. Losing tonnes of downforce in that middle sector."

shares
comments
Previous article F1 Brazilian GP: Norris beats Verstappen to sprint shootout pole
Next article Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after "worst" lap
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
F1 drivers call out “terrible to drive” tyres at Interlagos

F1 drivers call out “terrible to drive” tyres at Interlagos

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 drivers call out “terrible to drive” tyres at Interlagos F1 drivers call out “terrible to drive” tyres at Interlagos

Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint

Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin used Haas lessons for surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

Aston Martin used Haas lessons for surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Aston Martin used Haas lessons for surprise Brazil F1 turnaround Aston Martin used Haas lessons for surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

Stroll: Aston Martin F1 made own luck with third in Brazilian GP qualifying

Stroll: Aston Martin F1 made own luck with third in Brazilian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Stroll: Aston Martin F1 made own luck with third in Brazilian GP qualifying Stroll: Aston Martin F1 made own luck with third in Brazilian GP qualifying

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Latest news

Horner: F1 sprint format doesn’t work for fans, drivers or teams

Horner: F1 sprint format doesn’t work for fans, drivers or teams

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Horner: F1 sprint format doesn’t work for fans, drivers or teams Horner: F1 sprint format doesn’t work for fans, drivers or teams

Winning #8 Toyota threatened by "critical" clutch issue in Bahrain WEC finale

Winning #8 Toyota threatened by "critical" clutch issue in Bahrain WEC finale

WEC WEC
Bahrain

Winning #8 Toyota threatened by "critical" clutch issue in Bahrain WEC finale Winning #8 Toyota threatened by "critical" clutch issue in Bahrain WEC finale

Nissan’s Takaboshi regrets not pitting after losing Motegi win

Nissan’s Takaboshi regrets not pitting after losing Motegi win

SGT Super GT
Motegi

Nissan’s Takaboshi regrets not pitting after losing Motegi win Nissan’s Takaboshi regrets not pitting after losing Motegi win

F1 drivers call out “terrible to drive” tyres at Interlagos

F1 drivers call out “terrible to drive” tyres at Interlagos

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 drivers call out “terrible to drive” tyres at Interlagos F1 drivers call out “terrible to drive” tyres at Interlagos

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe