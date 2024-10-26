All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Mexican GP

O'Ward "pretty pleased" finishing within 0.3s of Piastri in Mexican GP FP1 outing

Pato O’Ward relished his first FP1 outing of the Formula 1 season on Friday for his home round at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:

There was plenty of fanfare for Pato O'Ward in the buildup earlier in the week, including over 3,000 fans showing up for a recent sponsor appearance at the Plaza Reforma 222 shopping mall in downtown Mexico City.

However, the 25-year-old from Monterrey, who regularly drives for Arrow McLaren in the IndyCar Series, was strictly about business once he strapped into title contender Lando Norris's McLaren MCL38 as part of F1’s rookie practice requirements.

The outing turned into an eventful hour session for O’Ward, dodging some of the carnage to log 21 laps and ending just over 0.3s from teammate Oscar Piastri's best time (1m18.958s).

Fans show their support for Pato O'Ward, McLaren F1 Team

Fans show their support for Pato O'Ward, McLaren F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Overall, O’Ward was simply trying to provide the team with valuable feedback with recent upgrades, including a new floor.

“My job was to gather information for the team because there were obviously upgrades on my car and there was a big emphasis on being consistent and being able to gather that information,” O’Ward told Motorsport.com in an exclusive. 

“That was the main priority. Obviously, it was a pretty hectic FP1 session; a lot of red flags, a lot of time spent in the garage. But, that’s how it goes. You’ve got three or four flying laps on the hard (tire compound) and then one lap on the soft.

"I’m pretty pleased with how we were able to tackle all of that information and we were able to extract what we needed to from our run plan, because it was definitely not a very clean session in terms of other guys having accidents — and glad everyone’s all right — but definitely a session that threw curve balls at us.”

Pato O'Ward, McLaren F1 Team

Pato O'Ward, McLaren F1 Team

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Quickly up to speed

When asked how close to the limit he was able to reach considering this was his first session of the year at a track — Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — he’d not yet driven, O’Ward provided a candid comparison:

“I mean, put this in the scenario: put a Formula 1 driver in an IndyCar for practice one and I guarantee you they don’t get within a 1.5s of whoever the leader was,” O’Ward said. 

“That just doesn’t happen. You can’t really test these cars and at a track that you don’t really know, and in a car that you don’t know at all that you’ve never driven.

"The only way of extracting the most out of a car is you need to find its limit; by finding the limit, you need to go over the limit, but obviously, when you go over the limit, you play with risk and when you’re playing with risk, there’s a possibility that if it does go wrong, there’s going to be a lot of very unhappy people with you. And that is the first thing I did not want to do, so I was pleased with the job that I did and what I got to extract from the car.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 live: Mexico GP qualifying as it happened
Next article Piastri slates "very poor mistake" that led to Mexico Q1 exit

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Pushing for innovation: IndyCar's need for an engineers council

Pushing for innovation: IndyCar's need for an engineers council

IndyCar
Pushing for innovation: IndyCar's need for an engineers council
Malukas reflects on turbulent 2024 IndyCar season that "saved my career"

Malukas reflects on turbulent 2024 IndyCar season that "saved my career"

IndyCar
Malukas reflects on turbulent 2024 IndyCar season that "saved my career"
Former Red Bull Junior Hauger joins Andretti’s Indy NXT 2025 program

Former Red Bull Junior Hauger joins Andretti’s Indy NXT 2025 program

Indy NXT
Former Red Bull Junior Hauger joins Andretti’s Indy NXT 2025 program
McLaren
More from
McLaren
It's time for better racing guidelines and review procedures in F1 - Stella

It's time for better racing guidelines and review procedures in F1 - Stella

Formula 1
Mexican GP
It's time for better racing guidelines and review procedures in F1 - Stella
Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"

Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Latest news

F1 live: The Mexico City Grand Prix as it happens

F1 live: The Mexico City Grand Prix as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
F1 live: The Mexico City Grand Prix as it happens
Why Mexican GP believes it has bright future, with or without Perez

Why Mexican GP believes it has bright future, with or without Perez

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Why Mexican GP believes it has bright future, with or without Perez
It's time for better racing guidelines and review procedures in F1 - Stella

It's time for better racing guidelines and review procedures in F1 - Stella

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
It's time for better racing guidelines and review procedures in F1 - Stella
How Bell's path to the Championship 4 may differ from others

How Bell's path to the Championship 4 may differ from others

NAS NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
How Bell's path to the Championship 4 may differ from others

Prime

Discover prime content
The crucial detail overlooked in a gallant Briton's famous Monza gesture

The crucial detail overlooked in a gallant Briton's famous Monza gesture

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The crucial detail overlooked in a gallant Briton's famous Monza gesture
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global