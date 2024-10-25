All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Mexican GP

McLaren finally unleashes long-awaited floor upgrade at Mexico GP

McLaren had been holding back on introducing another major floor upgrade to its MCL38 car after seeing rivals run into problems

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
McLaren MCL38 technical detail

McLaren MCL38 technical detail

Photo by: Alex Kalinauckas

McLaren has finally unleashed its long-awaited floor upgrade for its 2024 Formula 1 car, with what the team calls a "heavily revised" upgrade fitted for the Mexican Grand Prix.

After rivals Red Bull, Aston Martin, Ferrari and Mercedes all encountered issues with new floor developments earlier in the season, McLaren had held off introducing a second major new floor development after the one it successfully introduced in Miami.

In the regular 'Car Presentation Submissions' document released by the FIA ahead of each F1 event, McLaren has revealed its revised floor along with two cooling tweaks typical for running in Mexico City's thin air at high altitude.

"The floor design has been heavily revised, with geometric changes in all areas, resulting in an increase of aerodynamic load across all conditions," reads McLaren's explanation of the new floor in the FIA document.

Motorsport.com understands from the team that this is indeed the moment McLaren has been waiting for to introduce its long-awaited floor upgrade, but it is not yet fully confirmed if it will race the part so critical to car performance in the new ground-effect era this weekend.

It will only be available for Lando Norris to use, with his car being driven by Pato O-Ward in FP1 and only being fitted for a short while mid-way through the one-hour session.

Read Also:

Oscar Piastri is set to get the new floor at a later point in the season, but at this stage, it is thought to be unlikely that this will happen at next weekend's Brazilian GP.

The new floor is also understood to still be relatively early in its development process, even after being held back for so long, so further tweaks to the part could arrive before 2024 concludes.

When asked if McLaren should have been more aggressive in adding the floor to its other new parts in Austin, team principal Andrea Stella said last weekend: "If we were in condition to produce them, release them in time to have them in Austin, we would have brought them in Austin.

"The time of new parts and upgrades landing trackside is the natural time of designing, finalising and then producing the new parts.

"I have said before already though that we wanted to make sure that what we bring trackside is well-behaved and we are quite encouraged - and I have to say well done to our aerodynamic team - that the parts we brought [to Austin], they worked as expected.

"And hopefully also that will be the case for the parts coming for Mexico and Brazil."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The heartbreaking history of Mexico's first F1 stars, the Rodríguez Brothers
Next article Why Mexico GP second practice is different to the rest of the F1 season

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Mexico GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Mexico GP

Formula 1
Mexican GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Mexico GP
FIA stewards reject McLaren’s Right of Review petition over Norris’s Austin penalty

FIA stewards reject McLaren’s Right of Review petition over Norris’s Austin penalty

Formula 1
United States GP
FIA stewards reject McLaren’s Right of Review petition over Norris’s Austin penalty
Why the pressure is heavier on Williams to deliver in Albon's second F1 century

Why the pressure is heavier on Williams to deliver in Albon's second F1 century

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why the pressure is heavier on Williams to deliver in Albon's second F1 century

Latest news

Antonelli "much calmer" on second Mercedes FP1 outing in Mexico

Antonelli "much calmer" on second Mercedes FP1 outing in Mexico

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Antonelli "much calmer" on second Mercedes FP1 outing in Mexico
Martin not focused on playing the points game despite MotoGP title advantage

Martin not focused on playing the points game despite MotoGP title advantage

MGP MotoGP
Thailand GP
Martin not focused on playing the points game despite MotoGP title advantage
Ferrari "hasn't changed anything" amid flexing front wing suggestions

Ferrari "hasn't changed anything" amid flexing front wing suggestions

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Ferrari "hasn't changed anything" amid flexing front wing suggestions
Bagnaia: Wins won’t be enough to defend MotoGP title now against Martin

Bagnaia: Wins won’t be enough to defend MotoGP title now against Martin

MGP MotoGP
Thailand GP
Bagnaia: Wins won’t be enough to defend MotoGP title now against Martin

Prime

Discover prime content
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global