2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole
McLaren’s Lando Norris took pole position for Saturday’s Formula 1 sprint at the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai in a wet and wild qualifying session.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Norris will start ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three quickfire segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
Per the new sprint weekend format, these sessions set the grid for Saturday’s sprint and have no impact on Sunday’s main event.
Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Norris on pole from Hamilton
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Gap
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'57.940
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'59.201
|1.261
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'59.915
|1.975
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|2'00.028
|2.088
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|2'00.214
|2.274
|6
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|2'00.375
|2.435
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|2'00.566
|2.626
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|2'00.990
|3.050
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber/Ferrari
|2'01.044
|3.104
|10
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber/Ferrari
|2'03.537
|5.597
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'36.345
|-21.595
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'36.473
|-21.467
|13
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'36.478
|-21.462
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'36.553
|-21.387
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'36.677
|-21.263
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'37.632
|-20.308
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'37.720
|-20.220
|18
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'37.812
|-20.128
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'37.892
|-20.048
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'37.923
|-20.017
What happened in Chinese GP SQ1?
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez set the pace at 1m36.110s on the mandatory medium tyres, over a quarter of a second clear of Norris as light rain fell at the start of the session but the track remained dry enough for slicks throughout.
As in free practice, grass at the trackside caught fire due to sparks from the cars right at the end of the session.
Falling at the first hurdle were the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon (Williams), Yuki Tsunoda (RB) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).
Chinese GP Grand Prix SQ1 results: Perez fastest from Norris
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|4
|
1'36.110
|204.178
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|5
|
+0.274
1'36.384
|0.274
|203.598
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|4
|
+0.346
1'36.456
|0.072
|203.446
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.427
1'36.537
|0.081
|203.275
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|7
|
+0.432
1'36.542
|0.005
|203.264
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.609
1'36.719
|0.177
|202.892
|7
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.773
1'36.883
|0.164
|202.549
|8
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.814
1'36.924
|0.041
|202.463
|9
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|5
|
+0.851
1'36.961
|0.037
|202.386
|10
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.923
1'37.033
|0.072
|202.236
|11
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|7
|
+1.002
1'37.112
|0.079
|202.071
|12
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
+1.071
1'37.181
|0.069
|201.928
|13
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
+1.200
1'37.310
|0.129
|201.660
|14
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|6
|
+1.211
1'37.321
|0.011
|201.637
|15
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|7
|
+1.434
1'37.544
|0.223
|201.176
|16
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|6
|
+1.522
1'37.632
|0.088
|200.995
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|6
|
+1.610
1'37.720
|0.088
|200.814
|18
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|6
|
+1.702
1'37.812
|0.092
|200.625
|19
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|6
|
+1.782
1'37.892
|0.080
|200.461
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|6
|
+1.813
1'37.923
|0.031
|200.398
|View full results
What happened in Chinese GP SQ2?
The trackside conflagration meant a slightly delayed start to SQ2, with heavier rain predicted to hit the track in the middle of the session.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set the fastest time at 1m35.606s, a tenth clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, just before the rain arrived.
Knocked out at this point were George Russell (Mercedes, who missed out by 0.038s), the Haas duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo (RB) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).
Chinese GP Grand Prix SQ2 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|3
|
1'35.606
|205.254
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|4
|
+0.105
1'35.711
|0.105
|205.029
|3
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|3
|
+0.175
1'35.781
|0.070
|204.879
|4
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|
+0.247
1'35.853
|0.072
|204.725
|5
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|
+0.441
1'36.047
|0.194
|204.312
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|4
|
+0.446
1'36.052
|0.005
|204.301
|7
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|4
|
+0.450
1'36.056
|0.004
|204.293
|8
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|3
|
+0.513
1'36.119
|0.063
|204.159
|9
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|4
|
+0.681
1'36.287
|0.168
|203.803
|10
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|4
|
+0.701
1'36.307
|0.020
|203.760
|11
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|4
|
+0.739
1'36.345
|0.038
|203.680
|12
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|4
|
+0.867
1'36.473
|0.128
|203.410
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|4
|
+0.872
1'36.478
|0.005
|203.399
|14
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|3
|
+0.947
1'36.553
|0.075
|203.241
|15
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|3
|
+1.071
1'36.677
|0.124
|202.981
|View full results
What happened in Chinese GP SQ3?
With the track now wet enough for intermediate tyres, and continuous drizzle falling, SQ3 saw plenty of action from the start. Norris went off first, before Leclerc suffered a wild spin and dinging his car’s nose on the barrier.
Perez set the bar at 2m00.455s in treacherous conditions, briefly going a remarkable 2s clear of the chasing pack at the time. Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas then got within a second of him to hold P2 with two minutes remaining.
Verstappen went off at the final corner, as did Norris – who took P2 despite running wide – but both had their times deleted. Alonso grabbed P1 with 2m00.213s, 0.162s ahead of Perez.
Hamilton snatched the top spot with 1m59.321s, six tenths clear of Alonso. Norris set a time good enough for pole, a 1m57.540s, which was initially deleted for exceeding track limits, but then reinstated.
So he qualified on pole, 1.261s ahead of Hamilton, who shaved a further tenth off his time.
Alonso will start third, ahead of Verstappen, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Perez, Leclerc, Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Bottas and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).
Chinese GP SQ3 results: Norris takes sprint pole
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|5
|
1'57.940
|166.386
|2
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|5
|
+1.261
1'59.201
|1.261
|164.626
|3
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|5
|
+1.975
1'59.915
|0.714
|163.645
|4
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|5
|
+2.088
2'00.028
|0.113
|163.491
|5
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|5
|
+2.274
2'00.214
|0.186
|163.238
|6
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|5
|
+2.435
2'00.375
|0.161
|163.020
|7
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|5
|
+2.626
2'00.566
|0.191
|162.762
|8
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|5
|
+3.050
2'00.990
|0.424
|162.191
|9
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|5
|
+3.104
2'01.044
|0.054
|162.119
|10
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|5
|
+5.597
2'03.537
|2.493
|158.847
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Hamilton expects to lose positions if China F1 sprint is dry
Hamilton: Ferrari F1 switch doesn't need "vindicating"
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down
Sainz will have to "survive with what we have" in China F1 sprint
Red Bull says it can't match "very lucrative" Audi F1 offer to Sainz
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game
Latest news
Niki Lauda’s 1976 German GP helmet to be auctioned at Miami GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole
Why Herbert prefers a car he had to wrestle above his F1 winners
Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy” on TV now
Prime
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero
Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success
How the F1 driver market situation sits for each team with 2025 openings
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments