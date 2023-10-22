2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Saturday’s United States Grand Prix sprint event at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.
Verstappen just held onto his pole advantage at the start, seeing off the challenge of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who will start from pole position for Sunday’s US GP.
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) passed Leclerc on the exit of the first corner and chased Verstappen hard in the early stages. But Verstappen eased clear to lead by almost 3s at half distance and extended his buffer to win by over 9s.
2023 F1 US GP sprint results
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Laps
|Time
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|19
|-
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|19
|-9.465
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|19
|-17.987
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|19
|-18.863
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|19
|-22.928
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|19
|-28.307
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|19
|-32.403
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|19
|-34.250
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|19
|-34.567
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|19
|-42.403
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|19
|-44.986
|12
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|19
|-45.509
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|19
|-49.086
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|19
|-49.733
|15
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|19
|-56.650
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|19
|-1'04.401
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|19
|-1'07.972
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|19
|-1'11.122
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|19
|-1'11.449
|-
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|16
|-
How the 2023 F1 US GP sprint unfolded
Verstappen held his pole position advantage on the uphill run to Turn 1, moving across on fellow front row starter Leclerc, which compromised the Ferrari driver’s line, so Hamilton passed him on the exit of Turn 1 despite running wide.
With the majority of the grid running medium tyres, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz started on softs and snatched fourth from McLaren’s Lando Norris at the hairpin.
Hamilton hovered in Verstappen’s DRS range for the opening five laps, as Leclerc fell away in third, before he too began to drop off the leader’s pace. Verstappen then became a speck in the distance for Hamilton over the remaining laps.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez snatched sixth from Oscar Piastri (McLaren) on lap three, with George Russell (Mercedes) also getting ahead at the following turn. Russell copped a 5s penalty for leaving the track and gaining and advantage as he passed Piastri, much to his chagrin.
Norris attacked Sainz just before the halfway point, passing him for fourth on lap 10, and Perez did likewise a tour later.
Russell was next to catch Sainz, and they swapped sixth position at Turn 1, but Russell couldn’t make the move stick in the closing stages.
Pierre Gasly finished eighth on the road for Alpine, after pulling off a huge outbraking move on Piastri at Turn 1 on lap five. He gained a spot from Russell after finishing within 5s of the penalized Mercedes.
2023 F1 US GP sprint fastest laps
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Km/h
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'39.060
|200.351
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'39.138
|0.078
|200.193
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'39.634
|0.574
|199.197
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'39.795
|0.735
|198.875
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'39.824
|0.764
|198.817
|6
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'40.094
|1.034
|198.281
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'40.155
|1.095
|198.160
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'40.223
|1.163
|198.026
|9
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'40.253
|1.193
|197.967
|10
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'40.434
|1.374
|197.610
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'40.632
|1.572
|197.221
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'40.805
|1.745
|196.883
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'41.013
|1.953
|196.477
|14
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'41.037
|1.977
|196.431
|15
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'41.232
|2.172
|196.052
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'41.460
|2.400
|195.612
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'41.503
|2.443
|195.529
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'41.595
|2.535
|195.352
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'41.699
|2.639
|195.152
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'41.947
|2.887
|194.677
What happened in US GP sprint shootout qualifying?
Verstappen beat Leclerc to pole by 0.055s despite a spin in the closing moments of SQ2. Hamilton qualified third, ahead of Norris.
US GP sprint shootout results: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'34.538
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'34.593
|0.055
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'34.607
|0.069
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'34.639
|0.101
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'34.894
|0.356
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'34.939
|0.401
|7
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'35.041
|0.503
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'35.199
|0.661
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'35.366
|0.828
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'35.897
|1.359
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'35.978
|1.440
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'36.087
|1.549
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'36.137
|1.599
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'36.181
|1.643
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'36.182
|1.644
|16
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'36.749
|2.211
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'36.922
|2.384
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'36.922
|2.384
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'36.945
|2.407
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'37.186
|2.648
What happened in US GP SQ1?
Verstappen set the fastest time of 1m35.997s on the mandated medium tyres, 0.002s ahead of Leclerc.
Falling at the first hurdle were the Haas duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).
US GP SQ1 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'35.997
|3
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'35.999
|0.002
|6
|3
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'36.230
|0.233
|6
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'36.268
|0.271
|6
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'36.281
|0.284
|6
|6
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'36.347
|0.350
|5
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'36.365
|0.368
|6
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'36.372
|0.375
|6
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'36.393
|0.396
|6
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'36.499
|0.502
|7
|11
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'36.554
|0.557
|5
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'36.575
|0.578
|6
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'36.595
|0.598
|6
|14
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'36.703
|0.706
|7
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'36.737
|0.740
|6
|16
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'36.749
|0.752
|6
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'36.922
|0.925
|6
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'36.922
|0.925
|6
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'36.945
|0.948
|5
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'37.186
|1.189
|6
What happened in US GP SQ2?
Verstappen set the quickest time of 1m35.181s, again on mandated mediums, before he spun at Turn 9.
Knocked out at this point were comeback kid Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Lance Stroll (Aston) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo).
US GP SQ2 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'35.181
|5
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'35.386
|0.205
|5
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'35.542
|0.361
|5
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'35.594
|0.413
|5
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'35.718
|0.537
|6
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'35.753
|0.572
|5
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'35.785
|0.604
|3
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'35.847
|0.666
|3
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'35.887
|0.706
|3
|10
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'35.947
|0.766
|3
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'35.978
|0.797
|3
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'36.087
|0.906
|3
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'36.137
|0.956
|3
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'36.181
|1.000
|5
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'36.182
|1.001
|6
What happened in US Grand Prix SQ3?
Verstappen didn’t make a mistake when it really mattered, lapping in 1m34.538s to shade Leclerc by 0.055s.
Hamilton was just another 0.014s behind Leclerc – and 0.069s away from pole – to start third, ahead of Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Albon and Gasly.
After the session, Russell was demoted to 11th on the grid due to impeding Leclerc earlier.
US GP SQ3 results: Verstappen takes sprint pole
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'34.538
|3
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'34.593
|0.055
|3
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'34.607
|0.069
|3
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'34.639
|0.101
|3
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'34.894
|0.356
|3
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'34.939
|0.401
|3
|7
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'35.041
|0.503
|3
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'35.199
|0.661
|3
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'35.366
|0.828
|3
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'35.897
|1.359
|3
