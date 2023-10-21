Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

FIA tweaks track limits ahead of F1 US GP after complaints

The FIA has made overnight modifications to track limits for the 2023 United States Grand Prix amid complaints from Formula 1 teams and drivers.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

For the second round in succession, following on from the Qatar GP when 51 lap times were deleted in the main race, track limits have once again been firmly on the agenda.

In the uncompetitive FP1 session on Friday at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, when drivers were not necessarily pushing flat out, Motorsport.com understands that 76 lap time were deleted.

Then, most notably, three-time world champion Max Verstappen was pinged for running wide on the exit of Turn 19 in grand prix qualifying to have his fastest Q3 time scrapped.

As a result, despite having initially pipped Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc by 0.005s, he will now start from sixth place on the grid.

This put track limits high on the agenda for the Friday night drivers’ briefing, which has led to the FIA redefining track limits at three corners.

The governing body notes that: “Following discussion with the teams and drivers yesterday we have widened the white line on the outside at Turns 9, 12 and 19 - this is to give the drivers a bit of extra margin at these corners”.

The fatter painted white line now extends significantly over the first part of the exit kerbs.

 

In the first F1 session to run with the track tweaks, qualifying for the Saturday sprint race, only Alpine racer Pierre Gasly troubled the stewards for running wide in Q1.

Verstappen, who topped the shootout over Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, said of his Friday misdemeanour: “I knew in [Turn] 19 that it was going to be a close call.

“I had a little mistake in Turn 1, so I had to really push for it in the rest of the lap. It is fine margins.

“Honestly, I didn't even understeer. I just tried to really maximise the corner and I misjudged it by a little bit.

“It's very fine margins when you're pushing to the limit.

“Of course, it's a bit unfortunate but it makes the Sunday also a bit more fun.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article F1 United States GP: Verstappen takes sprint shootout pole by 0.055s
Next article Russell handed three-place F1 grid penalty for US GP sprint
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
F1 drivers call for permanent track limits fix

F1 drivers call for permanent track limits fix

Formula 1
United States GP

F1 drivers call for permanent track limits fix F1 drivers call for permanent track limits fix

Russell handed three-place F1 grid penalty for US GP sprint

Russell handed three-place F1 grid penalty for US GP sprint

Formula 1
United States GP

Russell handed three-place F1 grid penalty for US GP sprint Russell handed three-place F1 grid penalty for US GP sprint

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Latest news

Alonso back to old-spec Aston Martin for pitlane start in F1 US GP

Alonso back to old-spec Aston Martin for pitlane start in F1 US GP

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Alonso back to old-spec Aston Martin for pitlane start in F1 US GP Alonso back to old-spec Aston Martin for pitlane start in F1 US GP

Why McLaren thinks closer F1 qualifying gap to Red Bull is an ‘illusion’

Why McLaren thinks closer F1 qualifying gap to Red Bull is an ‘illusion’

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Why McLaren thinks closer F1 qualifying gap to Red Bull is an ‘illusion’ Why McLaren thinks closer F1 qualifying gap to Red Bull is an ‘illusion’

Sainz: Bumpy COTA gives Ferrari F1 team-mate Leclerc an advantage

Sainz: Bumpy COTA gives Ferrari F1 team-mate Leclerc an advantage

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Sainz: Bumpy COTA gives Ferrari F1 team-mate Leclerc an advantage Sainz: Bumpy COTA gives Ferrari F1 team-mate Leclerc an advantage

Hamilton: Verstappen F1 data download has highlighted work still to do

Hamilton: Verstappen F1 data download has highlighted work still to do

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Hamilton: Verstappen F1 data download has highlighted work still to do Hamilton: Verstappen F1 data download has highlighted work still to do

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe