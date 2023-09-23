2023 F1 Japanese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix, as Logan Sargeant crashed his Williams out of Q1 and caused a red flag.
Verstappen will start ahead of the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in Sunday’s race after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
Japanese Grand Prix grid: Verstappen on pole from Piastri
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'28.877
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'29.458
|0.581
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'29.493
|0.616
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'29.542
|0.665
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'29.650
|0.773
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'29.850
|0.973
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'29.908
|1.031
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'30.219
|1.342
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'30.303
|1.426
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'30.560
|1.683
|11
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'30.508
|1.631
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'30.509
|1.632
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'30.537
|1.660
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'30.586
|1.709
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'30.665
|1.788
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'31.049
|2.172
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'31.181
|2.304
|18
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'31.299
|2.422
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'31.398
|2.521
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|-
|-
What happened in Japanese Grand Prix Q1?
Verstappen set the pace at 1m29.878s, with Norris getting within 0.185s on 1m30.063s, before Logan Sargeant planted his Williams in the tyrewall at the final corner and caused a red flag.
Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) and the uninjured Sargeant.
Japanese Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Norris
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'29.878
|3
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'30.063
|0.185
|3
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'30.393
|0.515
|5
|4
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'30.425
|0.547
|10
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'30.439
|0.561
|5
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'30.651
|0.773
|5
|7
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'30.652
|0.774
|6
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'30.733
|0.855
|6
|9
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'30.811
|0.933
|6
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'30.811
|0.933
|6
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'30.843
|0.965
|6
|12
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'30.941
|1.063
|6
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'30.960
|1.082
|6
|14
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'30.971
|1.093
|6
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'30.976
|1.098
|6
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'31.049
|1.171
|5
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'31.181
|1.303
|7
|18
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'31.299
|1.421
|6
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'31.398
|1.520
|6
|-
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|-
|-
|2
What happened in Japanese Grand Prix Q2?
Leclerc set the quickest time towards the end of the session at 1m29.940s for P1, 0.024s ahead of Verstappen.
Knocked out at this point were AlphaTauri’s Liam Lawson (by 0.043s), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Alex Albon (Williams), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas).
Japanese Grand Prix Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'29.940
|6
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'29.964
|0.024
|3
|3
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'29.965
|0.025
|6
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'30.040
|0.100
|6
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'30.067
|0.127
|6
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'30.122
|0.182
|3
|7
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'30.204
|0.264
|6
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'30.268
|0.328
|6
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'30.296
|0.356
|3
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'30.465
|0.525
|6
|11
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'30.508
|0.568
|6
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'30.509
|0.569
|6
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'30.537
|0.597
|6
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'30.586
|0.646
|6
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'30.665
|0.725
|3
What happened in Japanese Grand Prix Q3?
On the first runs, Verstappen set the benchmark at 1m29.012s, four tenths ahead of Piastri and Norris.
On the final runs, Verstappen improved to 1m28.877s but the McLarens couldn’t go faster. The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez could only manage fifth, behind Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).
Singapore GP winner Carlos Sainz will start sixth for Ferrari, ahead of the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Fernando Alonso (Aston) rounded out the top 10.
Japanese Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'28.877
|6
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'29.458
|0.581
|6
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'29.493
|0.616
|6
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'29.542
|0.665
|3
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'29.650
|0.773
|6
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'29.850
|0.973
|3
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'29.908
|1.031
|6
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'30.219
|1.342
|3
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'30.303
|1.426
|6
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'30.560
|1.683
|3
