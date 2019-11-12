Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Breaking news

Cameron joins Honda for Kyalami IGTC round

shares
comments
Cameron joins Honda for Kyalami IGTC round
By:
Nov 12, 2019, 12:44 AM

IMSA Prototype champion Dane Cameron will join the factory Honda team for next month's Kyalami Intercontinental GT Challenge finale.

The American driver, who won the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship crown this season for Acura Team Penske alongside Juan Pablo Montoya, joins Honda IGTC regulars Bertrand Baguette and Marco Bonanomi for the November 21-23 event.

He in effect replaces Hideki Mutoh, who raced in the previous round of the IGTC at Suzuka in August alongside Baguette and Bonanomi.

Cameron already has extensive experience of the NSX GT3 Evo thanks to his campaign in Blancpain GT World Challenge America this year alongside his main IMSA programme.

“The 2019 season has been one of the best of my career and I’m proud to be asked by Honda Team Motul to race the NSX GT3 Evo in the IGTC,” said the 31-year-old.

“I’ve driven the car in the Blancpain GT World Challenge America for most of the year, won a lot of races in Pro/Am and helped my team win the championship, so I think that shows how strong it is.

"We’ve developed a great understanding of how to get the best out of it on the Pirelli tyre, so that should be something I can bring to the table while I get used to working with a new team at a new circuit.”

Honda's best result so far this season in IGTC is the sixth place it earned in the Spa 24 Hours, where Baguette was joined by Renger van der Zande and Mario Farnbacher.

Read Also:

Next article
Auer targets endurance racing drive for 2020

Previous article

Auer targets endurance racing drive for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance , IMSA
Drivers Dane Cameron
Teams Honda Racing Team JAS
Author Jamie Klein

Endurance Next session

Kyalami 9 Hours

Kyalami 9 Hours

21 Nov - 23 Nov

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Why Truex raced Phoenix with 'half a team' and an 'old car'

2
Formula 1

Wolff to miss first F1 race since 2013

3
Formula 1

Vettel tried 'not to see the truth' in early 2019

4
IMSA

Driver dies after competing in IMSA race at Sebring

5
Formula 1

Revealed! How to spot what an F1 team is trying to hide

3h

Latest videos

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights 05:29
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident 00:45
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return 03:05
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash 00:27
Endurance

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash

24 Hours Nürburgring: Joshua Burdon, Roberto Falcon crash 01:04
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Joshua Burdon, Roberto Falcon crash

Latest news

Cameron joins Honda for Kyalami IGTC round
Endu

Cameron joins Honda for Kyalami IGTC round

Auer targets endurance racing drive for 2020
Endu

Auer targets endurance racing drive for 2020

Craft-Bamboo confirms 2020 Bathurst entry
Endu

Craft-Bamboo confirms 2020 Bathurst entry

Spa 24h-winning Porsche joins Kyalami IGTC grid
Endu

Spa 24h-winning Porsche joins Kyalami IGTC grid

Mustang, Camaro included in new Bathurst 6 Hour eligibility list
Endu

Mustang, Camaro included in new Bathurst 6 Hour eligibility list

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.