Marshal injured after protestors invade Norisring DTM track
A marshal has reportedly suffered injuries after a “physical altercation” with protestors ahead of Sunday’s DTM race at the Norisring.
Despite the presence of police forces, four activists from ‘Extinction Rebellion Racing’ and ‘Last Generation’ managed to gain access to the opening turn of the track prior to the second race of the weekend.
A marshal who tried to stop the protestors from invading the track was injured in the process, according to a report by dpa referring to a police spokesperson.
Bild further reported that the 47-year-old man suffered bruises and abrasion in the altercation, but was able to leave the hospital later.
The police are investigating three people for bodily harm, while several others are being probed for trespassing. In total, 13 people have been arrested by the local authorities in Nuremberg, Germany.
The activists are understood to have climbed over a safety fence into an area adjacent to the track at 1:15pm, about 15 minutes prior to the start of the race, before storming onto the racetrack in orange safety vests and placards.
One activist poured an orange liquid on the track, which the ‘Last Generation’ claims was oil, while another tried to tie himself to a catch fence on the inside of the track.
However, it took only a few minutes for the police and emergency personnel to arrive at the scene with vehicles, and they were able to quickly overpower the protestors.
The organisers and the police had been expecting a “peaceful protest”, with a bicycle demonstration having been announced for Sunday.
Police at the paddock
Photo by: Andreas Beil
"You can definitely have a different opinion on some things, but for me it is more than questionable whether you have to express it in this way," ADAC motorsport boss Thomas Voss told German broadcaster ran.de.
"I think it's dangerous. And I feel a bit sorry for the spectators.
"We were prepared, of course, because something had been announced beforehand. That it now comes to such conflict stories, unfortunately it does not suit us at all."
Members of the police force were not only stationed on the starting grid and the track, but also inside the race control - although this is usual for a non-permanent track.
When the track surveillance cameras showed that everything was not going to plan, the race director withdrew and handed over the matter to the police.
Unlike the Formula E race in Berlin or last year’s British Grand Prix, there was no immediate danger as the protests took place 10 minutes before the start of the race.
A decision was also taken to delay the start by 12 minutes as a track cleaning vehicle was required to wipe the liquid dropped by protestors near Turn 1.
However, the ADAC admits that the situation could have been different if the race had gone ahead while the protestors were still on track.
"It's very dangerous," said Voss." I don't want to imagine what would have happened if nobody had noticed and we had gone through with the start."
Climate activists on track
Photo by: Andreas Beil
Climate activists on track
Photo by: Andreas Beil
The track gets cleaned after climate activists protest on track
Photo by: Andreas Beil
Related video
Latest news
Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1
Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1 Horner rules out "another seven years of domination" by Red Bull in F1
Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas
Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas
Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick
Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick
Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings
Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.