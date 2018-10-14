Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Hockenheim II / Qualifying report

Hockenheim DTM: Wittmann beats Rast, Paffett to pole

shares
comments
Hockenheim DTM: Wittmann beats Rast, Paffett to pole
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
1h ago

Marco Wittmann beat title rivals Rene Rast and Gary Paffett to pole position for the final DTM race of the season at Hockenheim.

Wittmann denied Rast, who had led for much of the session, in the final minute of qualifying, outpacing the Audi driver by 0.054s.

Rast is 14 points behind Paffett, meaning he will have to finish on the podium to have any hopes of the title - and, should he win, he would still need Paffett to finish outside the top four.

Paffett, fourth during the mid-session lull, was at risk of having a poor qualifying as his first attempt during the second run was deleted due to track limits.

But he fought back as the chequered flag fell to jump from ninth to third and extend his points lead over nearest rival Paul di Resta to seven.

Di Resta had a more low-key session and will have to try to take his second DTM title from 11th on the grid.

Behind the top three, BMW duo Bruno Spengler and Augusto Farfus will line up on the grid ahead of Edoardo Mortara, the only other Mercedes other than Paffett in the top 10.

Two more BMWs in Joel Eriksson and Phillip Eng followed in seventh and eighth, as Nico Muller, a pace-setter in the early stages, had to settle for ninth as the second-best Audi.

Behind the Swiss driver, Timo Glock brought the final BMW into the top 10.

Qualifying results

Cla Driver Car Laps Time Gap
1 Germany Marco Wittmann  BMW M4 DTM 10 1'32.683  
2 Germany René Rast  Audi RS5 DTM 8 1'32.737 0.054
3 United Kingdom Gary Paffett  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 9 1'32.846 0.163
4 Canada Bruno Spengler  BMW M4 DTM 9 1'32.901 0.218
5 Brazil Augusto Farfus  BMW M4 DTM 9 1'32.911 0.228
6 Italy Edoardo Mortara  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 9 1'32.916 0.233
7 Sweden Joel Eriksson  BMW M4 DTM 10 1'32.947 0.264
8 Austria Philipp Eng  BMW M4 DTM 9 1'32.960 0.277
9 Switzerland Nico Müller  Audi RS5 DTM 9 1'32.972 0.289
10 Germany Timo Glock  BMW M4 DTM 9 1'33.112 0.429
11 United Kingdom Paul di Resta  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 8 1'33.114 0.431
12 Austria Lucas Auer  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 10 1'33.126 0.443
13 Spain Daniel Juncadella  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 10 1'33.287 0.604
14 United Kingdom Jamie Green  Audi RS5 DTM 11 1'33.324 0.641
15 Germany Pascal Wehrlein  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 10 1'33.427 0.744
16 Germany Mike Rockenfeller  Audi RS5 DTM 10 1'33.468 0.785
17 France Loic Duval  Audi RS5 DTM 10 1'33.477 0.794
18 Netherlands Robin Frijns  Audi RS5 DTM 8 1'34.695 2.012
Next DTM article
Di Resta's race "destroyed" by Frijns "brain fade"

Previous article

Di Resta's race "destroyed" by Frijns "brain fade"
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Hockenheim II
Sub-event Sunday qualifying
Drivers Marco Wittmann
Teams BMW Team RBM Shop Now
Author David Gruz
Article type Qualifying report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton proposes "super weekend" format shake-up for F1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton proposes "super weekend" format shake-up for F1

Oct 13, 2018
Alonso: Every F1 race a Article
Formula 1

Alonso: Every F1 race a "celebration" since I decided to stop

Fuji WEC: Kobayashi, Conway, Lopez get first 2018 win Article
WEC

Fuji WEC: Kobayashi, Conway, Lopez get first 2018 win

Latest videos
DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 2 03:21
DTM

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 2

Sep 24, 2018
DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 1 04:13
DTM

DTM Highlights - Spielberg Race 1

Sep 24, 2018

Shop Our Store
BMW Team RBM

BMW Team RBM

Shop Now

News in depth
Hockenheim DTM: Wittmann beats Rast, Paffett to pole
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Wittmann beats Rast, Paffett to pole

Di Resta's race
DTM

Di Resta's race "destroyed" by Frijns "brain fade"

Hockenheim DTM: Rast outduels Paffett to keep title hopes alive
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Rast outduels Paffett to keep title hopes alive

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.