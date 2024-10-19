DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde snatches points lead with Saturday win
The South African will take a two-point lead into Sunday’s finale, but will also have to do with 20kg of success ballast
Abt Audi driver Kelvin van der Linde moved into the lead of the championship with victory in the penultimate DTM race of 2024 at Hockenheim, as Mirko Bortolotti could only salvage fifth place.
Starting from pole position, van der Linde was able to outduel Winward Mercedes driver Lucas Auer to claim his third victory of the season and overturn a 12-point deficit to Bortolotti into a two-point advantage ahead of the title decider on Sunday.
Ayanchan Guven completed the podium spots for Manthey EMA Porsche, while Auer’s team-mate Maro Engel kept his slim championship hopes alive by finishing fourth ahead of SSR Lamborghini rival Bortolotti.
At the start of the race, van der Linde pulled away cleanly from pole position, with Auer consolidating second place after securing his first front-row start in the DTM since 2022.
Bortolotti and Engel had qualified out of position in seventh and ninth respectively, but both were able to climb up the order on the opening lap, rising up to fourth and fifth behind Guven.
When the pit window opened at the 20-minute mark, Engel immediately pulled into the pitlane, with Winward sending him back out after servicing his car in just six seconds.
Bortolotti followed him on the next lap, but a sluggish 8.2s stop - down to a slow front-left tyre change - left him vulnerable to his Mercedes rival.
Mirko Bortolotti, SSR Performance Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Although the Italian managed to rejoin the track in front despite being delayed, Engel already had his tyres up to temperature and muscled his way past at Turn 8, taking fourth position away from him.
At the end of the same lap, van der Linde finally peeled into the pits from the lead of the race, with Auer - who had been on his tail in the first stint - covering him next time out.
Winward's decision to delay Auer's pitstop initially appeared to pay off as he rejoined the track at the front, but a lap later the Abt driver was able to pass him into Turn 2 to reinstate the status quo.
The Austrian kept the pressure up on van der Linde for the remainder of the race, with the two drivers even making contact at the hairpin on lap 30.
Ultimately, van der Linde was able to do enough to fend off his Mercedes rival, taking the chequered flag by 0.508s to put himself in the best position to win the 2024 DTM title in Sunday's finale.
Guven had a lonely race en route to third in the lead Porsche, while Engel held off Bortolotti to put himself 20 points behind van der Linde in the championship standings.
Jules Gounon, substituting for Luca Stolz at HRT Mercedes, rapidly closed in on Bortolotti in the closing stages of the races, but ultimately had to settle for sixth place on his DTM debut.
The top Schubert BMW driver on Saturday was Rene Rast in seventh, ahead of HRT driver Arjun Maini and team-mate Marco Wittmann. Nicki Thiim completed the top 10 for SSR Performance.
Emil Frey Ferrari’s Jack Aitken was the only retirement from the race, as 19 of 20 drivers made it to the finish.
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|K. van der Linde Abt Sportsline
|3
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|37
|
1:02'00.072
|25
|2
|L. Auer Mercedes-AMG Team Mann-Filter
|22
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|37
|
+0.508
1:02'00.580
|0.508
|20
|3
|A. Güven Manthey EMA
|90
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|37
|
+4.194
1:02'04.266
|3.686
|16
|4
|M. Engel Mercedes-AMG Team Winward
|130
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|37
|
+5.303
1:02'05.375
|1.109
|13
|5
|M. Bortolotti SSR Performance
|92
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|37
|
+6.010
1:02'06.082
|0.707
|11
|6
|J. Gounon Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
|4
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|37
|
+6.406
1:02'06.478
|0.396
|10
|7
|R. Rast Schubert Motorsport
|33
|BMW M4 GT3
|37
|
+17.996
1:02'18.068
|11.590
|9
|8
|A. Maini Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
|36
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|37
|
+19.463
1:02'19.535
|1.467
|8
|9
|M. Wittmann Schubert Motorsport
|11
|BMW M4 GT3
|37
|
+22.474
1:02'22.546
|3.011
|7
|10
|N. Thiim SSR Performance
|94
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|37
|
+24.610
1:02'24.682
|2.136
|6
|11
|S. Van Der Linde Schubert Motorsport
|31
|BMW M4 GT3
|37
|
+25.538
1:02'25.610
|0.928
|5
|12
|R. Feller Abt Sportsline
|7
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|37
|
+33.441
1:02'33.513
|7.903
|4
|13
|
T. Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing
|69
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|37
|
+34.174
1:02'34.246
|0.733
|3
|14
|T. Preining Manthey EMA
|91
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|37
|
+39.033
1:02'39.105
|4.859
|2
|15
|L. Engstler GRT Grasser Racing Team
|19
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|37
|
+41.439
1:02'41.511
|2.406
|1
|16
|P. Maximilian Paul Motorsport
|71
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|37
|
+41.585
1:02'41.657
|0.146
|17
|C. Schmid Dörr Motorsport
|85
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|37
|
+52.704
1:02'52.776
|11.119
|18
|
B. Dörr Dörr Motorsport
|25
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|37
|
+1'27.871
1:03'27.943
|35.167
|19
|F. Perera GRT Grasser Racing Team
|63
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|33
|
+4 Laps
56'16.553
|4 Laps
|dnf
|J. Aitken Emil Frey Racing
|14
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|19
|
+18 Laps
33'25.179
|14 Laps
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
What the Austin sprint race and qualifying tells us about the 2024 F1 US GP
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin
Stella says McLaren must accept FIA verdict on Red Bull bib tool
Ferrari | Imola, Coppa Shell AM World Finals: Hertner makes a mistake, Cheung champion
Prime
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments