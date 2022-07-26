Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Bernhard's Porsche “underdogs” made DTM history
DTM News

David Schumacher surprised by friendlier DTM environment

David Schumacher says the convivial atmosphere in the DTM has come as a shock this year, having felt he had “no friends” during his time in single-seaters.

James Newbold
By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger
David Schumacher surprised by friendlier DTM environment
Listen to this article

Schumacher initially tried to follow in the footsteps of his father Ralf, a six-time Formula 1 race winner, by trying to establish a career on the European single-seater ladder.

But after two mixed seasons in FIA Formula 3 that yielded a best result of 11th in the championship and a sole victory at the Red Bull Ring, the German driver called time on his open-wheel stint last year and moved to DTM with the Winward Mercedes team in 2022.

Schumacher feels his switch to DTM this year has not just been beyond adapting to heavier GT3 cars, as he has been surprised by how much friendlier the environment was on his debut in sportscar racing.

"It’s completely different from what I’ve known in formula [cars]," the 20-year-old told Motorsport.com's sister title Motorsport-Total.com.

""There it’s basically every teammate, they have the biggest fights, never talk to each other. In formula there is no friends, only enemies, it’s quite a different approach here.

"In the end we are still competitors, we are still racing against each other but in a more open way than in formula [cars].

"I found a team in Winward where I’m really happy and now I’m here and doing my best and the team, I feel really at home here already, it's quite nice surroundings. It’s a bit I’d not say, chillier, but its more open than in formula paddocks."

Schumacher has teamed up with reigning champion Maximilian Gotz and seven-time race winner Lucas Auer at the factory-supported Winward squad this year, and feels both have been sharing their experience with him to varying degrees.

"Of course I’m asking for advice from both of them, and most of the time they also help me, so they are quite open when it comes to this.

"Luggi [Auer] is a very nice guy, he’s open. He’s a quiet guy, he’s not speaking too much. Sometimes he’s getting hyped a bit and then we are having some fun, but I think Maxi is more open in that way.

"Maxi is going to the end of his career slowly, he’s 36 I think, so he’s a bit more open in that way. Luggi is still a young gun like me, so who knows what’s going to happen."

David Schumacher, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD

David Schumacher, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Mercedes has the biggest representation of any manufacturer on the DTM grid this year with eight cars and essentially treats the entire operation as one team, having decided to invest heavily in the series upon its switch to GT3 rules last year.

As part of its ‘one team’ philosophy, Mercedes ensures easy access to data including onboard videos after each session, allowing its drivers to make tangible improvements in the middle of a race weekend.

Schumacher praised Mercedes for its approach to the DTM after a 2021 F3 season in which his Trident team was no match to the all-conquering Prema squad.

"We are eight cars now from Mercedes and we always get the data of everyone, especially for me as a young driver it’s a really big advantage to see eight different cars and to overlay the data, ‘where is everyone better’ and ‘what is the other one doing, how is his driving style’ and so on," he said.

"This is a big advantage for me as a young driver who just came into the series.

"I remember in Formula 3 last year there was sometimes Prema against us were like half a second faster for example and we were just sitting there with the mouths down and we didn’t know how the hell it was possible.

"And there I would like to have this opportunity. Here is basically now that it works to just open the data and say ‘okay, let me see the data of Maro Engel for example’ and they can show me. It’s quite a good job AMG is doing there."

Schumacher scored a best finish of 14th in the first half of the 2022 DTM season, although a possible points finish went begging at the Lausitzring when he made a slow start from 10th on the grid.

The German driver feels he is still finding it hard to adjust to the ABS system, which became mandatory in DTM following its switch to GT3 machinery in 2021.

"I made a step, for sure, but there is still a lot to learn and improve on," he explained.

"I mean, there is still some types of corners I still don’t understand in the car, for example hard braking zones is something I still don’t really get so much with the ABS working system, it’s quite difficult for me to understand because the ABS is basically reducing your speed by the technology or whatever. 

"Because the brake pedal keeps moving and then the pressure is changing and on the graph sometimes up and down which is a bit confusing for me because I never had that in formula [cars] obviously, this is still some stuff that I really need to work on."

shares
comments

Related video

How Bernhard's Porsche “underdogs” made DTM history
Previous article

How Bernhard's Porsche “underdogs” made DTM history
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
DTM champion Spengler suffers spine fracture in ETCR crash
ETCR

DTM champion Spengler suffers spine fracture in ETCR crash

How Bernhard's Porsche “underdogs” made DTM history Norisring
DTM

How Bernhard's Porsche “underdogs” made DTM history

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

More from
David Schumacher
David Schumacher 'adapting well' to GT3 ahead of DTM debut
DTM

David Schumacher 'adapting well' to GT3 ahead of DTM debut

David Schumacher joins DTM in 2022 with Winward Mercedes
DTM

David Schumacher joins DTM in 2022 with Winward Mercedes

David Schumacher leads Mercedes DTM rookie test line-up
Video Inside
DTM

David Schumacher leads Mercedes DTM rookie test line-up

Latest news

David Schumacher surprised by friendlier DTM environment
DTM DTM

David Schumacher surprised by friendlier DTM environment

David Schumacher says the convivial atmosphere in the DTM has come as a shock this year, having felt he had “no friends” during his time in single-seaters.

How Bernhard's Porsche “underdogs” made DTM history
DTM DTM

How Bernhard's Porsche “underdogs” made DTM history

Porsche didn’t take long to make its mark on the DTM, with its first victory arriving at the Norisring earlier this month. But few expected that to come courtesy underrated Austrian Thomas Preining and his single-car Bernhard team. Here’s how they did it.

DTM rejects drivers' demand for repeater lights in rolling starts
DTM DTM

DTM rejects drivers' demand for repeater lights in rolling starts

The DTM has turned down calls from drivers to install a set of repeater lights to improve visibility and cut down the chances of startline accidents.

Bernhard "ready" to expand to second Porsche in 2023 DTM
DTM DTM

Bernhard "ready" to expand to second Porsche in 2023 DTM

Two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Timo Bernhard says he feels “ready” to expand his Porsche DTM team to field a second car in 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.