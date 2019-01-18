Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

Sunderland gets Dakar podium after penalty withdrawal

shares
comments
Sunderland gets Dakar podium after penalty withdrawal
Sergio Lillo
By: Sergio Lillo
7h ago

KTM rider Sam Sunderland inherited third place in the 2019 Dakar Rally's bikes classification after his one-hour penalty he received earlier in the event got revoked.

Sunderland was penalised after Stage 8 for modifying his Iritrack monitoring system to get a more advantageous road position, and was consequently ruled out of contention for the title.

He ended the rally eighth as a result, but after the finish, stewards received a test result which showed the Briton did not break the rules, and the penalty was withdrawn.

Sunderland moved up to third as a result, aided by a crash for Husqvarna's Pablo Quintanilla on the final day, the Chilean now dropping down to fourth despite being just one minute off the lead ahead of the last stage.

The change means that KTM ends the 2019 Dakar Rally with a 1-2-3, with Toby Price claiming a second title ahead of outgoing champion Matthias Walkner in second.

Sunderland's podium is his second in the Dakar following his 2017 title, the only other time he has finished the event.

Honda unhappy with decision

Rival marque Honda, which is awaiting the outcome of a protest regarding Kevin Benavides' three-hour penalty, was unhappy with the decision. Benavides was given a penalty for carrying route notes.

"We are quite unhappy about how the Dakar went, especially in the final part of the race," said Raul Castells, Honda HRC team manager.

"We, as a team, have done the best we could and we have given everything. The race has ended without a deserved prize, but the team has worked hard and everything worked well.

"Unfortunately we are quite unhappy with the jury and the organisation of the race, first, because of the penalty they have imposed on us, which we have appealed.

"We are also unhappy with how they have applied the rules to the rest of the Dakar participants: it is not tolerable to penalise one for something that could be done, and instead to others who have acted deliberately with the intention of doing something they knew that is not right, do not penalise them.

"Let's hope that everything is studied and the ways of how to make and apply the rules are changed."

With Joan Barreda and Paulo Goncalves both dropping out in the first week and Ricky Brabec later suffering an engine failure while leading, Jose Ignacio Cornejo ended up as the top Honda rider in seventh.

Revised final standings (Bikes class, top 10):

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 Toby Price KTM 33h57m16s
2 Matthias Walkner KTM 9m13s
3 Sam Sunderland KTM 13m34s
4 Pablo Quintanilla Husqvarna 20m46s
5 Andrew Short Husqvarna 44m10s
6 Xavier de Soultrait Yamaha 54m00s
7 Jose Ignacio Cornejo Honda 1h08m06s
8 Luciano Benavides KTM 1h09m10s
9 Oriol Mena Hero 2h08m41s
10 Daniel Nosiglia Honda 2h31m53s
Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 10: Pisco - Lima
Drivers Sam Sunderland
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing , Monster Energy Honda Team
Author Sergio Lillo

Red zone: trending stories

Red Bull has no interest in Formula E as "racing purists"
Formula E / Breaking news

Red Bull has no interest in Formula E as "racing purists"

2h ago
Ducati unveils new livery for 2019 MotoGP season Article
MotoGP

Ducati unveils new livery for 2019 MotoGP season

Gasly won't be Article
Formula 1

Gasly won't be "second driver" at Red Bull

Latest videos
Dakar Rally: Day 10 highlights - Trucks 02:28
Dakar

Dakar Rally: Day 10 highlights - Trucks

8h ago
Dakar Rally: Day 10 highlights - Cars & SXS 05:32
Dakar

Dakar Rally: Day 10 highlights - Cars & SXS

8h ago

News in depth
Al-Attiyah: Dakar win will boost Toyota involvement
Dakar

Al-Attiyah: Dakar win will boost Toyota involvement

Sunderland gets Dakar podium after penalty withdrawal
Dakar

Sunderland gets Dakar podium after penalty withdrawal

The trick that helped injured Price conquer Dakar
Dakar

The trick that helped injured Price conquer Dakar

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.