WTCR 2018 championship races

Date Event Track Live text
2018-04-06 to 04-08
Morocco Marrakech Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan
2018-04-27 to 04-29
Hungary Hungaroring Hungaroring
2018-05-11 to 05-13
Germany Nürburgring Nürburgring
2018-05-19 to 05-21
Netherlands Zandvoort Zandvoort
2018-06-22 to 06-24
Portugal Vila Real Circuito Internacional de Vila Real
2018-08-03 to 08-05
Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo
2018-09-28 to 09-30
China Ningbo Ningbo International Speedpark
2018-10-26 to 10-28
Japan Suzuka Suzuka
2018-11-15 to 11-18
Macau Macau Circuito da Guia