Thompson joins WTCR grid with Munnich Honda

Two-time BTCC champion James Thompson has joined the WTCR grid for 2018 and will drive a third Munnich Motorsport Honda Civic, completing the grid.
Thompson, the 2002 and '04 BTCC title winner, has spent the last year out of racing after ending the '16 campaign with Rene Munnich's team.
He had started that season without a drive, but took over from Munnich after the first round, scoring a best finish of sixth from his eight race weekends in the squad's Chevrolet Cruze.
Thompson was announced as the team's third driver at the WTCR world cup's media launch event near Barcelona, although it is not yet clear how many rounds he will contest.
Munnich is understood to have originally been scheduled to drive the team's third car, and Thompson said he had been contacted by the team on Tuesday and "had 30 seconds to make up my mind" about driving for the squad.
With Zsolt Szabo announced as the Zengo Motorsport squad's second driver, alongside Norbert Nagy, at the launch, Thompson's late deal means the 2018 entry list is set.
2018 WTCR grid:
|Team
|Drivers
|Comtoyou Racing (Audi)
|
Aurelien Panis
Denis Dupont
Frederic Vervisch
Nathanael Berthon
|WRT (Audi)
|
Gordon Shedden
Jean-Karl Vernay
|BRC Racing (Hyundai)
|
Norbert Michelisz
Gabriele Tarquini
|Sebastien Loeb Racing (VW)
|
Rob Huff
Mehdi Bennani
|Yvan Muller Racing (Hyundai)
|
Yvan Muller
Thed Bjork
|Boutsen Ginion (Honda)
|
Tiago Monteiro
Tom Coronel
|Munnich Motorsport (Honda)
|
Esteban Guerrieri
Yann Ehrlacher
James Thompson
|Campos Racing (SEAT)
|
Pepe Oriola
John Filippi
|DG Sport Competition (Peugeot)
|
Aurelien Comte
Mat'o Homola
|Romeo Fеrraris (Alfa Romeo)
|
Fabrizio Giovanardi
Gianni Morbidelli
|Zengo Motorsport (SEAT)
|
Norbert Nagy
Zsolt Szabo