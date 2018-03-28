Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
WTCR Breaking news

Thompson joins WTCR grid with Munnich Honda

0 shares
Thompson joins WTCR grid with Munnich Honda
Tiago Monteiro, Honda Civic TCR
James Thompson, All-Inkl Motorsport, Chevrolet RML Cruze TC1
Tiago Monteiro, Honda Civic TCR
James Thompson, All-Inkl Motorsport, Chevrolet RML Cruze TC1
Get alerts
By: Jack Cozens, Journalist
28/03/2018 07:37

Two-time BTCC champion James Thompson has joined the WTCR grid for 2018 and will drive a third Munnich Motorsport Honda Civic, completing the grid.

Thompson, the 2002 and '04 BTCC title winner, has spent the last year out of racing after ending the '16 campaign with Rene Munnich's team.

He had started that season without a drive, but took over from Munnich after the first round, scoring a best finish of sixth from his eight race weekends in the squad's Chevrolet Cruze.

Thompson was announced as the team's third driver at the WTCR world cup's media launch event near Barcelona, although it is not yet clear how many rounds he will contest.

Munnich is understood to have originally been scheduled to drive the team's third car, and Thompson said he had been contacted by the team on Tuesday and "had 30 seconds to make up my mind" about driving for the squad.

With Zsolt Szabo announced as the Zengo Motorsport squad's second driver, alongside Norbert Nagy, at the launch, Thompson's late deal means the 2018 entry list is set.

2018 WTCR grid:

TeamDrivers
Comtoyou Racing (Audi)

 Aurelien Panis

 Denis Dupont

 Frederic Vervisch

 Nathanael Berthon
WRT (Audi)

 Gordon Shedden

 Jean-Karl Vernay
BRC Racing (Hyundai)

 Norbert Michelisz

 Gabriele Tarquini
Sebastien Loeb Racing (VW)

 Rob Huff

 Mehdi Bennani
Yvan Muller Racing (Hyundai)

 Yvan Muller

 Thed Bjork
Boutsen Ginion (Honda)

 Tiago Monteiro

 Tom Coronel
Munnich Motorsport (Honda)

 Esteban Guerrieri

 Yann Ehrlacher

 James Thompson
Campos Racing (SEAT)

 Pepe Oriola

 John Filippi
DG Sport Competition (Peugeot)

 Aurelien Comte

 Mat'o Homola
Romeo Fеrraris (Alfa Romeo)

 Fabrizio Giovanardi

 Gianni Morbidelli
Zengo Motorsport (SEAT)

 Norbert Nagy

 Zsolt Szabo
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series WTCR
Drivers James Thompson
Teams Münnich Motorsport
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the WTCR main page