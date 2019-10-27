Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Race in
15 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Race in
00 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Race in
15 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Race 2 in
01 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WTCR / Suzuka / Race report

Suzuka WTCR: Michelisz, Kristoffersson share Sunday wins

shares
comments
Suzuka WTCR: Michelisz, Kristoffersson share Sunday wins
By:
Oct 27, 2019, 3:32 AM

Johan Kristoffersson stormed to his second World Touring Car Cup victory in the final race at Suzuka, after Norbert Michelisz had briefly moved into the points lead by winning Race 2.

Sebastien Loeb Racing driver Kristoffersson was beaten off the line in Race 3 by a fast-starting Tiago Monteiro, who appeared to have sealed the lead.

But Kristoffersson stayed on Monteiro's bumper through the first corner, then muscled his Volkswagen up the inside of the Honda driver to reclaim first.

An early safety car kept the leading pack together, but Kristoffersson soon pulled clear of the pursuing Hondas and was only denied a winning margin of five seconds by the reappearance of the safety car on the final lap.

Esteban Guerrieri was gifted third at the start when fellow second-row starter Mikel Azcona stalled, but spent the majority of the race behind Monteiro while he and his KCMG team queried whether Kristoffersson's pass to reclaim the lead had been legal.

Race control did not indicate this would be investigated at any point, though, and Monteiro finally allowed Munnich Motorsport driver Guerrieri through on the antepenultimate lap.

Monteiro should have claimed third from there, but a bizarre turn of events meant he instead finished fourth.

While it was initially unclear how he had been classified behind the Alfa Romeo of Kevin Ceccon, replays showed Monteiro cutting across the grass at the final corner behind the safety car after initially committing to the pitlane.

He was able to repass the leading Cyan Racing Lynk & Co of Thed Bjork, but did not catch up to Ceccon's Alfa before the chequered flag.

Behind Bjork, Gabriele Tarquini (Hyundai) was sixth, while Andy Priaulx (Lynk & Co) - who was involved in a controversial race-one clash with the Hyundai Nicky Catsburg - was seventh ahead of compatriot Rob Huff (Volkswagen).

Guerrieri's second place moved him back into the points lead, after he had briefly been surpassed in the standings by BRC Racing Hyundai driver Michelisz.

Starting from pole for the Sunday morning reverse-grid race, Michelisz first moved across to block second-place starter Huff on the approach to the first corner, running the Volkswagen driver into the pitlane exit in order to secure an early lead.

Michelisz, who was shown a black-and-white driving standards flag for that action, gradually eased into a one-second lead in the first half of the race, but Huff came back at him late on and spent the closing laps within four tenths of the Hyundai driver.

Huff's Volkswagen did not have enough grunt to challenge Michelisz, though, allowing the Hungarian to claim a fourth win of the season - the biggest one-season tally he has managed in his World Touring Car career.

Michelisz's teammate Tarquini completed the podium in race two, having also resisted intense pressure from Ceccon.

Ceccon spent the majority of the race in Tarquini's slipstream but his best chance came on the penultimate lap as he moved to the outside on the approach to the first corner.

While he was able to get his nose ahead of his Italian compatriot, Ceccon was tapped out wide by Tarquini, who was then able to hold the position to the finish.

Bjork also finished fifth in that encounter, a pair of results that moved him ahead of Cyan Racing teammate Yvan Muller for third in the drivers' standings.

Next article
Priaulx lashes out at Catsburg after Suzuka clash

Previous article

Priaulx lashes out at Catsburg after Suzuka clash
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Event Suzuka
Drivers Norbert Michelisz , Johan Kristoffersson
Teams BRC Racing
Author Jack Cozens

WTCR Next session

Suzuka

Suzuka

25 Oct - 27 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen stripped of pole for ignoring yellow flags

2
Supercars

Full Supercars Gold Coast 600 weekend schedule

3
Formula 1

Leclerc explains qualifying pace deficit to Verstappen

3h
4
NASCAR Cup

Tifft hospitalized prior to first Martinsville practice

5
MotoGP

Australia MotoGP: Vinales on pole by half a second

3h

Latest videos

WTCR Suzuka Race 1 Highlights 01:25
WTCR

WTCR Suzuka Race 1 Highlights

Priaulx vs Catsburg: etiquette lessons 00:36
WTCR

Priaulx vs Catsburg: etiquette lessons

WTCR returns to Motorsport.tv for Suzuka 00:35
WTCR

WTCR returns to Motorsport.tv for Suzuka

WTCR: Ningbo Race 3 highlights 01:54
WTCR

WTCR: Ningbo Race 3 highlights

WTCR: Ningbo Race 2 Highlights 01:38
WTCR

WTCR: Ningbo Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

Suzuka WTCR: Michelisz, Kristoffersson share Sunday wins
WTCR

Suzuka WTCR: Michelisz, Kristoffersson share Sunday wins

Priaulx lashes out at Catsburg after Suzuka clash
WTCR

Priaulx lashes out at Catsburg after Suzuka clash

Suzuka WTCR: Guerrieri wins opener, Priaulx left fuming
WTCR

Suzuka WTCR: Guerrieri wins opener, Priaulx left fuming

Syahrin braced for "crazy" WTCR/EWC double-header
WTCR

Syahrin braced for "crazy" WTCR/EWC double-header

Hyundai forced to replace Farfus in Macau line-up
WTCR

Hyundai forced to replace Farfus in Macau line-up

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.