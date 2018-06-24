Portugal WTCR: Bjork survives three safety cars to win

Thed Bjork dominated the final Vila Real World Touring Car Cup between three safety car periods, with the last forcing most drivers to take their jokers on the final lap.

Bjork, who secured pole in Sunday morning's qualifying session after his YMR team repaired his Hyundai overnight, held his lead at the start of the race as Gabriele Tarquini jumped teammate Norbert Michelisz in their similar Hyundais.

The 2017 World Touring Car champion was 2.8 seconds clear at the end of the first lap and more than four ahead by the end of the second which, having pulled away further on lap three, allowed him to rejoin with a comfortable lead even after taking his joker lap.

That advantage was then wiped out when a safety car was called on lap five to allow Daniel Nagy's crashed Zengo Motorsport Cupra from the top of the hill in sector two.

Bjork quickly set about rebuilding his lead at end of lap six, but he did not establish as big a margin again over the remainder of the race - which was punctuated twice more by safety car periods.

The last of those - called when Gordon Shedden broke his WRT Audi RS3 LMS's driveshaft after striking a kerb - left only one racing lap, on which eight of the top 10 drivers were required to go through the joker lap.

That ensured Bjork was not troubled on his way to a second win of the season, beating Tarquini - who had Michelisz for close company - by 3.193s.

Pepe Oriola fell just short of a third podium in as many Vila Real races in his Campos Racing Cupra, having hounded Michelisz for the majority of the race.

Fresh from his first WTCR victory in the reversed-grid race, Mato Homola was the last of the drivers to complete the joker on the final lap not to lose a position, as Frederic Vervisch (Comtoyou Racing Audi) was next up having served his joker earlier on.

Yann Ehrlacher got his Munnich Motorsport Honda out of the joker in front of the similar Boutsen Ginion car of Benjamin Lessennes, while Aurelien Panis and Jean-Karl Vernay completed the points.

Having attempted to pass Vernay on the final lap, Saturday race winner Yvan Muller missed out on 10th when he completed his joker at the finish.

Fabrizio Giovanardi had been on Muller's tail in 11th in the middle part of the race and chose to serve his joker to attempt to leapfrog his way into the points, but he hit a bollard on the joker lap lane entry in his Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo and eventually stopped at the lane's exit, which necessitated the second safety car period.

Race 3:

cla # Driver Car Gap 1 11 Thed Björk Hyundai - 2 30 Gabriele Tarquini Hyundai 3.193 3 5 Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 3.640 4 74 Pepe Oriola Seat 4.170 5 70 Mato Homola Peugeot 4.781 6 22 Frederic Vervisch Audi 5.205 7 68 Yann Ehrlacher Honda 5.796 8 63 Benjamin Lessennes Honda 6.099 9 21 Aurelien Panis Audi 6.710 10 69 Jean-Karl Vernay Audi 7.216 11 48 Yvan Muller Hyundai 7.534 12 13 Edgar Florindo Seat 8.965 13 86 Esteban Guerrieri Honda 9.318 14 20 Denis Dupont Audi 9.333 15 26 José Rodrigues Honda 1 lap 27 John Filippi Seat 2 laps 52 Gordon Shedden Audi 3 laps 23 Nathanaël Berthon Audi 6 laps 88 Fabrizio Giovanardi Alfa Romeo 7 laps 8 Norbert Nagy Seat 12 laps 9 Tom Coronel Honda 13 laps 10 Gianni Morbidelli Alfa Romeo 66 Zsolt David Szabo Seat 7 Aurélien Comte Peugeot