Portugal WTCR: Bjork rebounds from crash to take Sunday pole

Thed Bjork rewarded his YMR team's efforts to repair his Hyundai overnight by claiming pole position for Sunday's main World Touring Car Cup race at Vila Real.

Bjork's Hyundai was badly damaged in a monster shunt at the start of Saturday's opening race and could not participate when the race resumed, but was mended by YMR in time for Sunday morning's qualifying session

The 2017 World Touring Car champion became the first driver to lap below the two-minute mark by going fastest in the second part of qualifying, and improved marginally on that effort in the Q3 shootout session.

Bjork's eventual best time of 1m59.824s gave him a fourth pole position of the season, 0.340 seconds ahead of the BRC Racing Hyundai of Norbert Michelisz.

Michelisz, who injured his hand in the race one crash, was fastest of all in the final sector and will line up ahead of team-mate Gabriele Tarquini.

Pepe Oriola was a standout performer in qualifying as he dragged his Campos Racing Seat to fourth.

The Spaniard set the second fastest time in the first sector on his Q3 run, but lost time with a slide at the start of the high-speed, dowhill section in the middle sector and then at the roundabout at the end of the lap.

He will start ahead of Yann Ehrlacher, whose Munnich Motorsport team like YMR worked overnight to ensure his car was ready for qualifying.

Ehrlacher was second fastest in the second part of qualifying, but ended up fifth in Q3 and eight tenths adrift of Oriola after shipping 0.7s in the middle sector.

Oriola's late improvement to squeeze into the final part of qualifying consigned another impressive performer, Comtoyou Racing's Aurelien Panis, to sixth in his Audi ahead of the leading WRT Audi of Jean-Karl Vernay.

Mato Homola made the second part of qualifying for the first time and will start Sunday's main race from eighth in his DG Sport Peugeot.

Race one winner Yvan Muller could only manage ninth, but will start Sunday's first race from second behind Gordon Shedden - who will line up on pole for the first time since switching to the WTCR world cup for 2018.

The three-time British Touring Car champion was 10th in Q2 and secured pole for the reversed-grid race by qualifying 0.017s faster than John Filippi.

Esteban Guerrieri was the highest-profile driver to be eliminated in the first part of qualifying and could only manage the 19th fastest time in the second Munnich Motorsport Honda.

The Argentinian, who finished second in Saturday's opening race, ended up close to a second off the Q2 cutoff point with his final effort.

He will start behind the likes of Fabrizio Giovanardi, who was 15th in his Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta and a quarter of a second away from making Q2, and Vila Real local and wildcard entrant Edgar Florindo.

Qualifying results:

Cla Num Driver Car Time km_h 1 11 Thed Björk Hyundai 1'59.824 143.460 2 5 Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 2'00.164 143.054 3 30 Gabriele Tarquini Hyundai 2'00.319 142.870 4 74 Pepe Oriola Seat 2'00.426 142.743 5 68 Yann Ehrlacher Honda 2'01.266 141.754 6 21 Aurelien Panis Audi 2'00.627 142.505 7 69 Jean-Karl Vernay Audi 2'00.636 142.494 8 70 Mato Homola Peugeot 2'00.637 142.493 9 48 Yvan Muller Hyundai 2'01.011 142.053 10 52 Gordon Shedden Audi 2'01.114 141.932 11 27 John Filippi Seat 2'01.131 141.912 12 63 Benjamin Lessennes Honda 2'01.135 141.907 13 23 Nathanaël Berthon Audi 2'01.626 141.334 14 7 Aurélien Comte Peugeot 2'01.654 141.302 15 88 Fabrizio Giovanardi Alfa Romeo 2'01.721 141.224 16 8 Norbert Nagy Seat 2'01.750 141.190 17 13 Edgar Florindo Seat 2'01.809 141.122 18 20 Denis Dupont Audi 2'01.983 140.921 19 86 Esteban Guerrieri Honda 2'02.345 140.504 20 10 Gianni Morbidelli Alfa Romeo 2'02.421 140.417 21 22 Frederic Vervisch Audi 2'02.726 140.068 22 66 Zsolt David Szabo Seat 2'03.115 139.625 23 26 José Rodrigues Honda 2'03.593 139.085 24 9 Tom Coronel Honda 2'06.503 135.886



